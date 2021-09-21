Two-dose version of Johnson & Johnson shot 94% effective against Covid-19, study finds





Additionally, the company said, adding a booster dose to a single shot of the vaccine increased immunity even more and should also strongly protect people from infection.

The company released some details of three studies looking at various aspects of its Janssen vaccine and said that, taken together, they showed the vaccine provided long-lasting protection that could be boosted with an additional injection.

“Our extensive real-world and Phase 3 studies confirm that the Johnson & Johnson single-injection vaccine provides strong and lasting protection against COVID-19-related hospitalizations,” Dr Mathai Mammen, Global Head of Janssen Research & Development, said stated in a press release.

“Our single injection vaccine generates strong immune responses and long lasting immune memory. And, when a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine booster is given, the protective strength against COVID-19 increases further.

Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine received emergency use clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on February 27. It has been given to approximately 14.8 million Americans, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The company’s ongoing Phase 2 trial on a two-dose schedule showed that two doses 56 days apart provided 100% protection against severe Covid-19 and 94% protection against severe Covid-19. Moderate to severe Covid-19 in the United States. Globally, the two-dose regimen has provided 75% protection against moderate to severe Covid-19, the company said. A second study showed that people who received a booster six months or more after their first dose had a 12-fold increase in antibodies – compared to a four-fold increase for people given a second dose at two months . The protection should therefore be stronger if people receive boosters later, Dr Dan Barouch, director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess, told CNN. “If you wait longer and get a boost six months or later, you’ll probably get a better boost,” Barouch said. Third, the company said a real-world study of 390,000 people in the United States, using health insurance records up to July – thus covering the Delta variant – showed that the single-injection J&J vaccine was 81% effective in preventing hospitalizations. “Johnson & Johnson’s single-injection COVID-19 vaccine has shown vaccine efficacy against COVID-19-related hospitalizations at 86% for participants under the age of 60 and at 78% for those aged 60 and over,” the company said. “Among 390,517 vaccinated people and 1,524,153 matched unvaccinated people, vaccine efficacy is 79% for COVID-19 and 81% for COVID-19-related hospitalizations,” the research team wrote led by Janssen in a study published online. in a preprint. “In states with high delta incidence, observed COVID-19 rates were higher in both groups than in the national cohort,” they added. “In these states, the vaccine efficacy for the observed COVID-19 was 79% overall and 78% in June and July, the months when the incidence of the Delta variant was highest,” reported they added. Barouch, who worked with Janssen to test the vaccine but was not directly involved in the three studies, said people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should be reassured by the data. “All vaccines in the United States have shown robust and long-lasting protection against serious illness and hospitalization,” he said. “Ultimately the job of a vaccine is to keep you from getting sick and going to the hospital and keeping you alive, and all vaccines do.” The J&J vaccine data came later than the Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine data because J&J was cleared about two months later. Johnson & Johnson said it would submit all of this data to the FDA for potential review of adding a booster dose, and possibly review for authorizing a two-dose regimen. The Janssen vaccine is made using different technology from Moderna’s and Pfizer’s vaccines. They deliver messenger RNA or mRNA directly to the body enveloped in compounds called lipids. The J&J vaccine is made using an adenovirus, a cold virus, which has been designed to be able to enter cells, but then stops. It thus delivers genetic instructions. Barouch said there is room for a variety of approaches. “One shot provides robust and durable protection over a substantial period of time with minimal evidence of decline,” said Barouch. “I think the single dose vaccine is a reasonable option for people and for countries who want a simple and convenient vaccine that can be administered quickly,” he added. “For exceptional protection, a second injection can be given anytime between two and eight months – and the longer you wait, the better.” This, he said, is because the body develops a variety of immune responses. Antibodies – proteins in the immune system that can either signal an invader or attack and neutralize it directly – build up quickly but can decline over time. The body also produces cells called B cells and T cells, which help with long-term protection. Stimulating B cells with a boost after time – after they become less active – seems to cause them to generate new antibodies more efficiently, he said. Barouch said the J&J vaccine may appear to be less effective in countries outside the United States because it has been tested in many countries when variants were circulating that may escape the protection offered by the vaccines. The Beta or B.1.351 variant is an example: it has so-called escape mutations that help it hide from the immune response. It circulated widely in South Africa but was supplanted in the United States by Delta, which also does not appear to escape immune protection.

