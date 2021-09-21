Universal hits massive $ 54 billion valuation as it trades on the Amsterdam stock exchange

MBW expected an impressive opening of UMG on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange today – but even we did not expect it.

The opening price of UMG is greater than third above the benchmark price Vivendi confirmed yesterday of 18.50 ($ 21.7) which would have valued UMG at $ 33.5 billion (around $ 39 billion)

What does it mean?

This means that as of this morning UMG has a price of 25.25 ($ 29.63) … which translates into a colossal valuation of 46.3 billion Where $ 54.3 billion for the world’s largest music rights holder. (see below).

MBW will monitor the performance of the stock exchange company as the day progresses.

This morning’s pricing validates the views of the most optimistic UMG watchers, including JP Morgan Cazenove, who recently suggested that UMG’s fair value was actually $ 54 billion equivalent to $ 64 billion.

JP Morgan analyst Daniel Kerven wrote in a report earlier this month: We continue to believe that Warner Music Group [1,803 articles]”href =” https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/access-industries/warner-music-group/ “> Warner Music Group is undervalued and Universal Music Group [2,408 articles]”href =” https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/universal-music-group/ “> Universal Music Group is expected to trade at a significant premium, given a better balance sheet, better governance and ‘top-notch management.

Following the listing, UMG offers widely goodbye to the former Parisian parent company Vivendi, which now owns only 10% of UMG, while a consortium led by Tencent owns 20%.

Pershing Square Holdings Ltd also owns 10%, and Bollor Entities of former Vivendi chairman Vincent Bollor holds 18.0%.

With a valuation of $ 46.3 billion, Bollor’s stake in UMG is worth $ 8.3 billion ($ 9.7 billion) this morning, while the 20% share of the Tencent-led consortium is worth 9. 26 billion (10.86 billion dollars).

Vivendi and Pershing Square Holdings’ respective 10% holdings each amount to 4.63 billion ($ 5.43 billion).

UMG provided potential investors with detailed reading material last Tuesday (September 14) in the form of a pre-IPO prospectus, which gave an overview of its current and future shareholders, details of its new post-IPO board. IPO, business risks, executive rewards, as well as historical financial information and earnings forecasts.

New company board includes Sir Lucian Grainge [389 articles]”href =” https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/people/sir-lucian-grainge/ “> Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman and CEO and Executive Director, and Vincent Vallejo, Deputy CEO of UMG, Corporate and Director executive.

The board also includes James Mitchell, senior executive vice president and chief strategy officer of Tencent Holdings Limited and a director of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

The recorded music division Universals generated annual revenue of 5.97 billion ($ 6.74 billion) in 2020, up 6.7% year-on-year.

According to UMG’s prospectus, which you can read for yourself here, no artist accounted for more than 1% of the company’s recorded music revenue in 2020, while the company’s top 50 artists cumulatively accounted for 23%. .

Catalog counted54%of recorded music revenue (digital and physical) at UMG in 2020, while front-line products (content less than three years old) accounted for46% income from recorded music.

UMG’s catalog includes artists such as ABBA, Louis Armstrong, The Beatles, The Beach Boys, The Bee Gees, Andrea Bocelli, James Brown, Bon Jovi, Neil Diamond, Marvin Gaye, Guns N Roses, Elton John, Bob Marley , Paul McCartney and Nirvana.

MBW announced in mid-February that Universal Music Group [2,405 articles]”href =” https://www.musicbusinessworldwide.com/companies/universal-music-group/ “> The former parent company of Universal Music Group, Vivendi, planned to list UMG on the Dutch stock exchange this year .

At the Vivendis General Meeting of Shareholders, the shareholders of the Paris-based company voted 99.9% in favor of the plan.

Last month, Vivendi revealed that Pershing Square Holdings (PSH), headed by billionaire Bill Ackman, will control 10% of UMG’s share capital after listing.

Prior to the Pershing agreement, Vivendi also sold 20% of UMG to a consortiumled by Chinas Tencent, at a company valuation of 30 billion for UMGMusic trade around the world