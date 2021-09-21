Business
Shell sells oil and gas business in Texas Permian Basin, seeking to reduce reliance on fossil fuels – Houston Public Media
Energy giant Royal Dutch Shell on Monday sold its oil and gas operations in the Permian Basin, the country’s largest oil field, to ConocoPhillips for $ 9.5 billion in cash.
The deal is a major milestone for Shell, which produces more than 175,000 barrels of oil per day in the Permian Basin, as it faces pressures to cut oil and gas production and produce more energy clean in response to investor and public concerns about climate change.
For Houston-based ConocoPhillips, Monday’s announcement bolsters the company’s investment in the Permian Basin. Last year the company purchased big oil driller Concho Resources for $ 9.7 billion.
The Shell land acquisition makes ConocoPhillips a leading Permian producer alongside Chevron, Exxon Mobil and Pioneer Natural Resources, which bought DoublePoint Energy for $ 6.4 billion earlier this year.
“The Permian Basin is not going anywhere,” Ed Longanecker, president of the Texas Independent Producers & Royalty Owners Association, said in an interview Monday. “And this will continue to be the most prolific and the highest [oil] producing region of the country.
But Shell and other major energy companies are coming under increasing scrutiny for their role in climate change and their public messages about how fossil fuels are contributing to it.
Last week, the United States House Oversight Committee broadened its investigation in what he called a “long-running oil and gas industry-wide campaign to spread misinformation about the role of fossil fuels in global warming.” The committee called on senior executives from Shell, BP, Chevron and Exxon Mobil to testify before Congress next month.
Ryan Lance, President and CEO of ConocoPhillips, called the agreement with Shell a “unique opportunity” in a press release announcing the acquisition. Lance also said “we are very pleased to strengthen our position in one of the best pools in the world with the addition of the high quality assets and talented workforce of Shell”.
