As Evergrande’s stock collapses, the Chinese conglomerate looks good, but will Beijing bail it out?





guess, and the lack of guidance from the company and the Beijing authorities on how the crisis will be resolved creates uncertainty for investors from all over the world amid fears that a collapse could crush China's vast real estate sector and the global economy.

Xu Jiayin, president of the Evergrande group, admitted in a letter to employees that the cash-strapped real estate developer “has encountered unprecedented difficulties”. The letter was published in the paper , a Chinese state-owned media outlet, and confirmed by an Evergrande representative.

“I am convinced that through the joint efforts and hard work of leaders and employees at all levels, Evergrande will surely emerge from the darkness as soon as possible, ”he wrote. Xu added that he believed the company “will surely be able to speed up the full resumption of work and production.”

Xu’s letter made no mention of the debt repayments owed this week.

The stock fell as low as 7% in Hong Kong on Tuesday, but then cut most of its losses to end down 0.4%. This happened after Monday’s 10% drop. The stock has lost 84% this year and is currently trading at its lowest level since 2011. Interest payments totaling more than $ 100 million are due Thursday on two of the company’s bonds, according to data provider Refinitiv. But it’s unclear how much if any of its Evergrande debt obligations will be able to meet. The group is the most indebted developer in China, with more than $ 300 billion in liabilities. In recent weeks, he has twice warned investors that he could default if he is unable to raise funds quickly. Fears over Evergrande gripped global markets on Monday, causing stocks to plummet in Hong Kong, New York and other major markets. Mainland Chinese markets are closed for a public holiday and resume trading on Wednesday. Beijing official commentary on how the Evergrande crisis could be resolved The lack ofBeijing official commentary on how the Evergrande crisis could be resolved seems to be a major source of uncertainty . Macquarie Group economists said on Tuesday they expected Chinese policymakers to be “patient.” The government always wants to dissuade the “excessive risk-taking” of real estate developers like Evergrande, Macquarie’s wrote Larry Hu and Xinyu Ji, in a research note. But Beijing will also want to “maintain stability” in the real estate sector, they added. Evergrande alone holds around 6.5% of the total debt held by the country’s real estate sector, according to an estimate by UBS. “As such, policymakers would choose to wait first, then intervene later to ensure orderly debt restructuring,” Hu and Ji wrote. Oxford Economics chief economist Tommy Wu said he expects Beijing to intervene to some extent. “At least they’ll design some sort of restructuring to make it feel more like a soft landing for the Evergrande saga,” Wu said. Evergrande’s troubles have been brewing for a while. In recent years, debts have exploded as she borrowed to finance her various businesses, housing and electric vehicles to sports and theme parks. Then, in August 2020, Beijing started to brake excessive indebtedness in the real estate sector in an attempt to avoid overheating the real estate market and curb debt growth. In recent weeks, Evergrande’s liquidity crisis has intensified, causing the company’s stocks and bonds to fall further. Last week, several hundred people who had invested in an Evergrande wealth management product surrounded the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen, demanding their money back. The crisis even triggered social unrest. Chinese media Caixin reportedLast week, several hundred people who had invested in an Evergrande wealth management product surrounded the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen, demanding their money back. The need to “soften the blow” for small investors will likely be at the center of any restructuring of Evergrande, according to Robert Carnell, Research Manager for Asia-Pacific at ING Economics. This commitment influenced He quoted that of Chinese President Xi Jinping the recent emphasis on “common prosperity” and the need to redistribute wealth in the interest of “social equity”.This commitment influenced that of Beijing radical repression on technology, finance, education and other sectors, as it accuses the private sector of being the source of financial risks and of exacerbating corruption and inequality. wrote in a research note on Tuesday that he expected the government to force investors to endure an “uncomfortable wait” before deciding the ultimate fate of Evergrande. He pointed out Carnellwrote in a research note on Tuesday that he expected the government to force investors to endure an “uncomfortable wait” before deciding the ultimate fate of Evergrande. He pointed out Huarong Asset Management , whose stock has been suspended from trading for several months this year after suffering a liquidity crunch and failing to release its 2020 financial results. The company was ultimately bailed out by state-backed investors. “There was a palpable sense of warning in this wait, don’t expect to suffer any loss until the eventual rescue is in place,” said Carnell. Hu and Ji de Macquarie, meanwhile, don’t think a “big bailout” of Evergrande is likely. “The government would ensure that pre-sold apartments are built and delivered to homebuyers,” they said, adding that shareholders and lenders could “take a big loss”. Kristie Lu Stout and Jadyn Sham contributed to this report.

