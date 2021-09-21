Are you eligible for the maximum Social Security benefit of $ 3,895?

Social Security benefits can go a long way in helping you enjoy a more comfortable retirement, especially if you have insufficient personal savings.

The average retiree receives about $ 1,557 per month in benefits, according to the Social Security Administration. The maximum amount you can receive, however, is $ 3,895 per month.

The amount you will receive in benefits depends on several factors, and you may want to ask yourself a few questions to determine if you are on the right track to earning the maximum of $ 3,895 per month.

1. How long have you worked?

One of the most important factors when it comes to the amount of your monthly checks is the length of your career. The Social Security Administration calculates your basic benefit amount by taking an average of your wages over the top 35 paid years of your career. This average is then passed through a complex equation to account for adjustments in inflation over decades.

To receive the maximum amount of benefits, you must have worked and paid social security contributions for at least 35 years. If you worked under 35, the Social Security Administration will include zeros in your average for the time you were not working. These zeros will result in a lower average and less money in benefits.

2. How much have you earned throughout your career?

Working for at least 35 full years is only the first step in the equation when trying to reach maximum benefit amounts. The next step is to determine how close you are to the maximum taxable income limit, which is the highest income subject to Social Security taxes.

In 2021, this limit is $ 142,800 per year, but it changes from year to year to reflect cost of living adjustments. 35 years ago, for example, the limit was $ 42,000 per year. To receive the maximum benefit amount, you will need to have consistently reached these limits throughout your career.

That said, even if you don’t earn $ 142,800 a year, increasing your income, even slightly, can increase your benefit amounts. If you are able to create a source of passive income, for example, it can go a long way towards earning a higher monthly payment.

3. When do you expect to file a claim for benefits?

The last factor to consider is the age at which you plan to start claiming Social Security benefits. You can apply for benefits as early as age 62, or you can wait past that age to earn bigger checks. The longer you wait to deposit (up to age 70), the more money you will receive each month.

Deferring benefits is not the best choice for everyone, especially those who want a healthy start in retirement. However, by waiting to be 70, you could be racking up hundreds of dollars more each month.

In fact, even if you are on your way to earning the maximum benefit amount, if you were to claim at age 62, the maximum you could receive would be $ 2,324 per month. In order to receive the maximum of $ 3,895 per month, you will have to wait until the age of 70 to file your return.

Small decisions can make a big difference in the amount of your benefits

In reality, most workers won’t be able to reach the maximum benefit amount of $ 3,895, and that’s okay. By taking small steps, you can earn more than you think.

If you can’t work 35 full years, for example, try to work as long as possible or find ways to increase your income before you retire. Choosing a side business or creating a source of passive income can result in more money in benefits, even if you don’t reach the maximum income limit. And by delaying benefits for a year or two, you can get more each month.

Social Security benefits can contribute to a more financially secure retirement, so it is wise to make the most of them. Whether you are able to reach the maximum benefit amount or not, taking steps to increase your benefits can result in a happier retirement.