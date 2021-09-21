Hoya Capital Launches New Real Estate-Focused Exchange Traded Fund





Hoya Capital Real Estate, a research-driven registered investment advisor (RIA), is launching its second exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on US real estate investments, Commercial Observer may first report. Rowayton, Connecticut-based company unveils its Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (ticker symbol, RIET), which has exposure to 100 securities issued by real estate investment companies and real estate operating companies. The fund will be traded on New York Stock Exchange starting Wednesday and focus primarily on the income side of the REIT sector, with dividend yield being the primary factor in the investment selection process. The launch of RIET follows the launch of the first RIA fund, Hoya Capital Housing ETF (ticker HOMZ) two years ago, which recently surpassed $ 80 million in assets under management. ETF Express awarded it as the “Most successful and innovative ETF launch from 2019. Alex Pettee, president and director of research and ETFs at Hoya Capital Real Estate, said the new fund selection process incorporates a screening process to identify low leverage REITs. Securities are selected primarily on the basis of dividend yield with the objective of diversification across a number of real estate asset classes. “By adopting this approach, RIET is able to achieve a return more than twice that of the market capitalization weighted averages, and this in a portfolio that does not go ‘all-in’ on a single real estate sector or doesn’t leave investors exposed to the inordinate, idiosyncratic risks you’ll often find with more concentrated high-yield REIT portfolios, Pettee said. “RIET exclusively targets the income side of the real estate industry, making it the perfect complement to HOMZ, which is looking to invest in some of the fastest growing real estate holdings. Pettee founded Hoya in 2015 after previously working as a REIT analyst. He obtained master’s and bachelor’s degrees from Georgetown University, where he carried out an independent study on REIT portfolio management. The company’s roots stem from an independent semester study conducted by Pettee in Georgetown on real estate portfolio management with Professor Jonathan morris, former executive of three listed REITs. As part of her classes, Pettee trained a simulation of an asset management and equity research company called at the time Hoya Investments Real Estate. “RIET is particularly innovative because it achieves its premium return not by going all the way into the riskier segments of the real estate industry, but rather by expanding and redefining the real estate investment universe,” said Morris, who based the new REIT Academy. “The diligently researched index selection process incorporates an innovative exposure to common and preferred stocks, as well as a judicious blend of equity and debt exposure to real income producing assets through its stakes in companies. the wider universe of REITs. Andrew Coen can be contacted at [email protected]

