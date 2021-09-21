Metro announces all-electric bus installation in northwestern DC





Metro has revealed that its future Northern Bus Garage, arriving on 14th Street in Northwestern DC between Decatur and Buchanan Streets, plans to house an all-electric fleet as part of Metro’s zero-emission bus plan.

Metro has unveiled plans for the system’s first all-electric bus garage, in what it says is a major step towards the transition to a fully zero-emission fleet over the next three decades. Metro revealed on Monday that its future Northern Bus Garage, coming to 14th Street in Northwest DC between Decatur and Buchanan streets, includes plans to house an all-electric fleet as part of Metro’s zero-emission bus plan. Construction of the O&M facility will take about four years, Metro said, and will begin with a mix of current Metrobus buses before a gradual conversion to new battery-powered vehicles. This is an important step in Metros’ commitment to help our region reduce its environmental footprint, improve public health and modernize our facilities, Metro CEO Paul Wiedefeld said in a press release. . We appreciate the Council’s leadership in contributing to the clean air goals shared by Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia. Metro is looking to convert its entire bus fleet of more than 1,500 vehicles to zero-emission technology by 2045, a move it says will help improve regional air quality and facilitate quieter journeys. The installation of 14th Street will involve a major reconstruction of a 114-year-old building. The reconstruction project for Metro’s North Bus Garage provides for the preservation of the historic facade of the existing building while equipping the redeveloped site with solar panels and LEED certified systems. Metro will hold a virtual meeting on Tuesday to hear questions from the community on the upcoming project.

