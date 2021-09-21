Springwater Special Situations Corp. Announces Separate Trading of Common Shares and Warrants | New





NEW YORK, September 21, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ: SWSSU) (the “Company”) announced today that on or about September 23, 2021, the holders of its units sold under the Company’s initial public offering may elect to trade separately the common shares of the Company and the warrants included in the units. The Common Shares and the separate Warrants will be traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) under the symbols “SWSS” and “SWSWW”, respectively. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will be traded. Non-segregated units will continue to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol “SWSSU”. Unitholders should instruct their brokers to contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the transfer agent of the Company, in order to separate the units into common shares and warrants. Springwater Special Situations Corp. is a Delaware blank check company incorporated for the purpose of completing a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more companies or entities. The Company’s efforts to identify a potential target business will not be limited to any particular industry or geographic region. The Company is led by Martin Gruschka, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Ignatius Casanova, Chief Financial Officer and Director, and Angel Pendas, secretary and director. EarlyBirdCapital, Inc. acted as sole accounting manager for the Company’s initial public offering which closed in August 2021. JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC acted as co-manager for the initial public offering savings. A registration statement relating to the offering and sale of these securities by the Company has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and was declared effective on 25 August 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal. before registration or qualification. under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and final prospectus for the initial public offering filed with of the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC website,www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this posting, except as required by law. Contact: Martin Gruschka, CEO 212-818-8800 Show original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/springwater-special-situations-corp-announces-separate-trading-of-its-common-stock-and-warrants-301381367.html SOURCE Springwater Special Situations Corp.

