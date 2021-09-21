Business
Bermuda Stock Exchange Begins Publishing MIAX Pearl Stock Market Data on Pyth Network
PRINCETON, New Jersey and HAMILTON from Bermuda, September 21, 2021 / PRNewswire / – MIAX, creator and operator of high-performance stock exchanges, products and services, today announced that the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSXMT), a wholly owned subsidiary of Miami International Holdings, Inc., the parent company of MIAX, has successfully started publishing MIAX Pearl EquitiesMT market data from 10 US companies actively traded on the Pyth network. This is the first BSX initiative to deliver high fidelity data to the Pyth network. Bermuda is recognized as having a strong fintech and digital regulatory framework created by the Government of Bermuda with the passage of the Digital Asset Business Act of 2018 (DABA).
The MIAX Pearl Equities market data is among the first US equity market data provided to the Pyth Network and was first published on the Pyth Network on September 13, 2021. BSX publishes market data based on the top of the MIAX Pearl Equities book for the selected symbols, which is amalgamated and submitted to the Pyth network at 400ms intervals to comply with network requirements.
“BSX is delighted to begin posting market data from MIAX Pearl Equities to the Pyth Network and anticipates that we will rapidly expand the scope of the data we publish to the Network,” said Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman of BSX and Chairman and CEO of MIAX. “Publishing high-fidelity data from the US equity market to the Pyth network is an essential initiative to participate in a market data oracle designed to support the DeFi markets of tomorrow. “
The initial set of 10 companies published on the Pyth network includes Apple Inc. (AAPL), AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC), Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), General Electric Inc. (GE), Game Stop Inc. (GME), Google Inc. (GOOG), Netflix Inc. (NFLX), Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 ETF (QQQ), SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) and Tesla Inc. (TSLA).
Dave olsen, President and Chief Investment Officer of Jump Trading Group, added: “The success of the Pyth Network is closely linked to the quality of the market data published in the Oracle. The addition of market data from MIAX Pearl Equities represents a critical inflection point for the Pyth network, as the availability of high-fidelity market data from US stock exchanges is unprecedented in DeFi. “
About MIAX
MIAX’s parent company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald), the Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX) and the Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX).
MIAX, MIAX Pearl, and MIAX Emerald are national exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that take advantage of MIAX’s state-of-the-art technology and infrastructure to provide their member companies with trading options listed on United States. MIAX serves as the exclusive trading venue for cash-settled options on SPIKES Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected volatility over 30 days in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY). In addition to options, MIAX Pearl facilitates spot trading of shares through MIAX Pearl Equities.
MGEX is a stock exchange registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and is a securities futures exchange registered with the SEC. MGEX serves as the exclusive marketplace for a variety of commodities, including hard red spring wheat and SPIKES futures. Additionally, MGEX is a designated contract marketplace (DCM) and derivatives clearing organization (DCO) reporting to the CFTC, providing DCM, DCO and spot market services across a range of asset classes.
BSX is a leading international electronic securities market regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) specializing in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as stocks, debt issues, funds, hedges funds, derivative warrants and insurance-related securities. A full member of the World Federation of Stock Exchanges and an affiliate member of the International Organization of Securities Commissions, BSX is recognized worldwide, notably by the SEC.
MIAX’s executive offices and national operations center are located at Princeton, New Jersey, with additional offices located in Miami, Florida, Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Hamilton, Bermuda.
To learn more about MIAX visit www.MIAXOptions.com.
To learn more about MGEX visit www.mgex.com.
To find out more about the BSX visit www.BSX.com.
Disclaimer and Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
The press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and does not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state whatever. or the jurisdiction in which such an offer; the solicitation or sale would be illegal. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results or strategies and are usually preceded by words such as “may”, “future”, “plan” or “planned”, “will” or “should”, “expected”, “anticipate”, “draft”, “possibly” or “planned”. You are cautioned that these statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties which could cause future circumstances, events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ. substantially from those projected. in forward-looking statements.
All third party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company’s use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship or endorsement between the owners of such trademarks and the Company. Any reference by the Company to third party trademarks serves to identify the corresponding third party goods and / or services and should be considered fair use in name under trademark law.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bermuda-stock-exchange-begins-publishing-miax-pearl-equities-market-data-to-the-pyth-network-301381304.html
SOURCE MIAX; Bermuda Stock Exchange
|
