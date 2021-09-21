A second woman accuses Leon Black of rape; Black’s rep claims it is “complete fiction”





Global Apollo Management Inc See everything The names of companies and law firms shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this functionality as we continue to test and develop in beta. We appreciate comments, which you can provide using the comments tab on the right of the page. NEW YORK, Sept.21 (Reuters) – A second woman has accused former CEO of Apollo Global Management Inc (APO.N) Leon Black of rape, claiming he attacked her at the mansion of late financier Jeffrey Epstein in Manhattan in 2002. The complaint, filed by a woman identified as “Jane Doe”, was included in a draft amended civil lawsuit filed Monday evening by Guzel Ganieva, who accused the 70-year-old black man of rape and other sexual abuse and is asking for unspecified damages. . “This claim is complete fiction and has no basis in fact or law,” a representative for Black said on Tuesday. “It is revealing that it is claimed anonymously and relates to events that allegedly occurred some 20 years ago. “It is quite clear that the sole objective here is to publicly destroy Mr. Black’s personal and professional reputation and defame him by waging a baseless smear campaign,” the representative added. In previous court records, Black had forcefully denied Ganieva’s claims, including that he tried to arrange for her to have sex with Epstein in 2008. According to the case filed in a New York state court in Manhattan on Monday, Doe was a struggling single mother and a former New Jersey model who had previously given Epstein massages when he arranged for that she massages Black. The record indicated that after giving Doe $ 300, Black had violently assaulted her and caused her “agonizing pain” in the massage room at Epstein’s mansion. Black paid Doe $ 5,000 when they later met at the St. Regis Hotel in Manhattan, after she “was persuaded to see him,” according to the filing. She did not report the alleged rape at the time because a friend told her no one would believe her, the file added. Jeanne Christensen, an attorney for Ganieva, said in an email that Doe cannot sue Black because the statute of limitations has expired. “Regarding her identity, it is hard enough for women to come forward when they have civil lawsuits when they are really afraid of the person who has already physically raped them,” she added. . It is not clear whether a judge will let Ganieva formally file the amended lawsuit. Black, who is married, said he paid Ganieva $ 100,000 a month for several years not to discuss their 6.5-year consensual relationship after trying to extort $ 100 million from her. Those payments ceased after Ganieva, a former model, tweeted about Black in March. Black resigned from Apollo this year after an external independent review found he paid Epstein $ 158 million for tax and estate planning. The review also indicated that Black was not involved in Epstein’s criminal activities. Epstein committed suicide in a Manhattan jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking. Black has publicly regretted his involvement with Epstein. Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York, editing by Rosalba O’Brien

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/second-woman-accuses-leon-black-rape-blacks-rep-calls-claim-complete-fiction-2021-09-21/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos