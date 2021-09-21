The Oslo Stock Exchange has been up since the start after yesterday’s sharp drop





The article continues under the ad Monday was one of the worst days of the year for the Oslo Stock Exchange, but the mood in the market on Tuesday was more positive. At 12:10, the main index rose 1.55%.

Everything indicates that the market is starting to rise today. It’s not a dramatic increase, but it’s certainly on the bright side, Robert Ness, chief investment officer of Nordea, told DN before the stock market opened on Tuesday. The Oslo Stock Exchange opened at 0.25% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the North Sea spot Brent oil price, which serves as the benchmark price for oil trading around the world, hit $ 74.70 per barrel on Tuesday morning. Fell by more than two percent Problems with indebted Chinese real estate giant Evergrande sent stock markets around the world plummeting on Monday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 3.3% on Monday, led by crisis-hit real estate firm Evergrande, which fell sharply. The article continues under the ad The company has over $ 300 billion in debt, the highest debt in the world, and it is uncertain whether it can be self-financing. The company will first pay interest on the $ 83 million bond on Thursday. Based on data from S&P Global Ratings. The Oslo Stock Exchange fell more than 2% on Monday after a sharp drop in Asia. In the United States, too, the decline of the three main American indices was significant. – There was a lot of volatility in the market yesterday and we are very affected by the markets around the world. It’s always important to know if it’s a chance to buy or start something more boring, says Ness. He points out that Evergrande may be a sign that things are getting heavy in China. Quieter on the market in the future Asian stocks stabilized on Tuesday after Monday’s market turmoil, but fears of a collapse by Chinese real estate development giant Evergrande persist. Nss expects there will be much less volatility in the markets going forward than on Monday trading day. Three hours after the start of the trading day, the main index of the Oslo Stock Exchange reached 1.55%. Oil prices rose 0.92% and a barrel of North Sea oil traded at $ 74.86. The article continues under the ad See all jobs

The cryptocurrency market was also affected by the stock market decline on Monday. Bitcoin fell about ten percent in early Monday afternoon. On Tuesday, the cryptocurrency gained 0.65% and is now trading at $ 43,090. In contrast, the price of Ethereum rose 2.81%. Kahoot IT was down more than 12% on Monday. Jinhui Shipping was the loser today, down more than 20%. Hemen Holding, controlled by Frederiksen, is the largest owner of the dry freight company Golden Ocean, which recorded a 10% drop. Tuesday is a much better day for businesses as they are up 5.10%, 2.66% and 1.34% respectively.

