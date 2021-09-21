



Millions of households could face a second record hike in their energy bills next spring, on top of the 139 increase expected next month, as the global gas crisis continues to push market prices towards new heights. An even larger increase in the energy bill is expected from next April after the steady rise in market prices for gas and electricity, which could add between 178 and 294 to the typical price of an energy deal by dual fuel fault. Craig Lowrey, a senior consultant to energy consulting at Cornwall Insight, said the most recent record market energy prices would impact the government’s energy price cap for next summer, which would result in climb the bills an additional 14% to 1,455 per year for a dual fuel customer. A graph showing the default price caps between 2018 and 2021 We would need a substantial and sustained reduction in the wholesale market to avoid the kind of caps that we foresee for this period, he said. A separate analysis by BFY consultants for Energy Helpline, a switching site, predicted that the price cap could increase to 294, bringing the total price cap level to 1,571. A map showing active, planned and damaged energy interconnections between the UK and other parts of Europe In either scenario, the energy price cap would exceed the average energy bill of the two fuels over the past 10 years, which ranges from a low of 1,117 per year recorded in 2017 to record highs. from 1,286 in 2013. Tom Lyon, analyst at Energy Helpline, said: The reduction in gas supply from Russia, the pandemic recovery, a shortage of renewable energy dynamics and the recent fire at a UK power interconnector in Kent have created an unwanted perfect storm. Sign up for the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk For people who are struggling to pay their energy bills, contact your energy supplier immediately, you may be eligible for a reimbursement plan, a payment break, or support programs such as rebate for energy. warm house or winter fuel payment, added McMillan. About 11 million households that use a default tariff to buy gas and electricity are ready to see their annual energy bill rise to 1,277 on average from October 1, up from 139. An additional 4 million households using prepaid meters that the most socially vulnerable households often rely on can expect their average energy bill to rise from 1,156 to 1,309, an increase of 153.

