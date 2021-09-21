Business
The Dow is expected to rebound after Monday’s sharp drop
BY THE NUMBERS
Dow futures rebounded more than 200 points on Tuesday, a day after the 30-stock average fell about triple that of Wall Street in September. Investor concerns on Monday included risks from this week’s Federal Reserve meeting, the high number of Covid cases in the United States, the debt ceiling in Washington and possible contagion in financial markets from the Chinese developer. in Evergrande difficulty. (CNBC)
* The first test of the Evergrande debt crisis arrives this week (CNBC)
* Here’s what investors should know about Chinese Evergrande (CNBC)
* Washington blockade, debt ceiling showdown on the market (CNBC)
* Cramer sees no reason to buy the lower stock market just yet (CNBC)
The Dow Jones finished 614 points on Monday, or nearly 1.8%, down in its worst session since July. The Dow Jones fell 971 points to Monday’s low, which was nearly 5.7% below last month’s all-time high. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 had their worst days since May on Monday, falling 2.2% and 1.7% respectively. Both were also down more than 5% from their historic intraday highs at the start of the month. (CNBC)
The Fed had a reading on the housing market as monetary policy makers begin their two-day meeting in September on Tuesday morning. Housing starts in August grew 3.9% better than expected at an annual rate of nearly 1.62 million units from a revised 6.2% drop in July. Building permits in August rose 6% to nearly 1.73 million. Economists had recorded a decline of 2.1%. July’s increase has been revised downward slightly to 2.2%.
Central bankers will put that data into the mix when they figure out when to start cutting back on their massive Covid-era bond purchases. Higher inflation, which Fed Chairman Jerome Powell considers temporary, will be weighed against a recovering economy. However, a big disappointment in job growth in August could keep the Fed at bay a little longer. Central bankers release their policy statement Wednesday, followed by a press conference from Powell. (CNBC)
IN THE NEWS TODAY
Democratic leaders in Congress have said they will try to pass a bill that prevents the government from shutting down and suspends the US debt limit until the end of 2022. They are trying to avoid two possible crises simultaneously. Congress faces a September 30 deadline to fund the federal government. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers the United States is unlikely to be able to pay its bills in October. (CNBC)
President Joe Biden, in his first address to the United Nations General Assembly as Chief Executive Officer, plans call on allies to cooperate on challenges such as Covid and climate change. The speech is scheduled for mid-morning Tuesday. Eight months after starting his presidency, Biden has not been in sync with his allies on a number of issues, including the sharing of coronavirus vaccines. (PA)
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is among the moving stocks in Tuesday’s pre-market trading. J&J shares rose about 1% after the company said a booster of its Covid vaccine is 94% effective in the United States when given two months after the first dose. Six months after the first shot, a J&J booster seems to be potentially even more protective. Some 14.8 million people in America have received the company’s single-dose vaccine. (CNBC)
* Covid is the deadliest U.S. pandemic: deaths exceed 1918 flu estimates (CNBC)
Alphabet’s Google (GOOGL) announced it was purchasing a New York office building for $ 2.1 billion, one of the clearest signals yet of Big Tech’s growing appetite for office spaces even as these companies embrace remote working. It is the most expensive sale of a single office building in the United States since the start of Covid, and one of the most expensive ever in America, according to data firm Real Capital Analytics. (WSJ)
Shares of Uber (UBER) rose 5% after the rideshare and food delivery company revised its outlook for its third quarter up. Uber said it now expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to vary from a loss of $ 25 million to a profit of $ 25 million. Uber previously said it expected Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter to be better than a loss of $ 100 million.
Revolution, a global fintech player valued at $ 33 billion, will soon be offering commission-free equity trading to U.S. clients for the first time, CNBC has learned. The start-up is expected to announce on Tuesday that it has obtained a broker’s license in the United States, allowing it to compete with Robinhood (HOOD) and Square (SQ). (CNBC)
Universal Music Group jumped about 30% when it debuted on Tuesday, in the biggest European listing of the year so far. The company behind the platinum-selling artists including Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange, has a valuation of more than $ 52.8 billion. (CNBC)
Ford (F) has unveiled a new all-terrain Timberline model as part of its updates to the 2022 Expedition SUV. The new model features a refreshed exterior design, increased ground clearance and other off-road features such as upgraded tires and a heavy-duty skid plate to protect the vehicle’s undercarriage. (CNBC)
STOCKS TO MONITOR
Apple (AAPL) grew about 1% in pre-release after aWall Street Journal Reportthat the company is working on features for the iPhone to help identify depression and cognitive decline. The features would use data from the sensors to help detect these health issues, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Oil stocks including Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) rebounded in pre-market as crude prices rose. Chevron and Exxon Mobil each gained more than 1%. Stocks were hit in Monday’s liquidation as concerns about global economic growth pushed oil down.
Enphase Energy (ENPH) rose 1.8% in trading early in the morning after KeyBanc launched hedging the stock with an overweight rating. The company said the solar power game has a solid foundation and growing opportunities.
Vail Resorts (MTN) added 1.7% in the pre-market after KeyBanc improved the overweight stock to the sector weighting. KeyBanc said Vail Resorts is expected to benefit from strong demand for winter vacations.
Big Lots (BIG) fell 1.3% in early morning trading after Piper Sandler lowered the retailer to neutral from its overweight. The company said ending fiscal stimulus would hurt Big Lots.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/21/what-to-watch-today-dow-set-to-rebound-after-mondays-sharp-decline.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]