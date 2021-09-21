The Dow is expected to rebound after Monday’s sharp drop

BY THE NUMBERS

Dow futures rebounded more than 200 points on Tuesday, a day after the 30-stock average fell about triple that of Wall Street in September. Investor concerns on Monday included risks from this week’s Federal Reserve meeting, the high number of Covid cases in the United States, the debt ceiling in Washington and possible contagion in financial markets from the Chinese developer. in Evergrande difficulty. (CNBC) * The first test of the Evergrande debt crisis arrives this week (CNBC)

* Here’s what investors should know about Chinese Evergrande (CNBC)

* Washington blockade, debt ceiling showdown on the market (CNBC)

* Cramer sees no reason to buy the lower stock market just yet (CNBC) The Dow Jones finished 614 points on Monday, or nearly 1.8%, down in its worst session since July. The Dow Jones fell 971 points to Monday’s low, which was nearly 5.7% below last month’s all-time high. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 had their worst days since May on Monday, falling 2.2% and 1.7% respectively. Both were also down more than 5% from their historic intraday highs at the start of the month. (CNBC) The Fed had a reading on the housing market as monetary policy makers begin their two-day meeting in September on Tuesday morning. Housing starts in August grew 3.9% better than expected at an annual rate of nearly 1.62 million units from a revised 6.2% drop in July. Building permits in August rose 6% to nearly 1.73 million. Economists had recorded a decline of 2.1%. July’s increase has been revised downward slightly to 2.2%. Central bankers will put that data into the mix when they figure out when to start cutting back on their massive Covid-era bond purchases. Higher inflation, which Fed Chairman Jerome Powell considers temporary, will be weighed against a recovering economy. However, a big disappointment in job growth in August could keep the Fed at bay a little longer. Central bankers release their policy statement Wednesday, followed by a press conference from Powell. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

Democratic leaders in Congress have said they will try to pass a bill that prevents the government from shutting down and suspends the US debt limit until the end of 2022. They are trying to avoid two possible crises simultaneously. Congress faces a September 30 deadline to fund the federal government. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers the United States is unlikely to be able to pay its bills in October. (CNBC) President Joe Biden, in his first address to the United Nations General Assembly as Chief Executive Officer, plans call on allies to cooperate on challenges such as Covid and climate change. The speech is scheduled for mid-morning Tuesday. Eight months after starting his presidency, Biden has not been in sync with his allies on a number of issues, including the sharing of coronavirus vaccines. (PA) Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is among the moving stocks in Tuesday’s pre-market trading. J&J shares rose about 1% after the company said a booster of its Covid vaccine is 94% effective in the United States when given two months after the first dose. Six months after the first shot, a J&J booster seems to be potentially even more protective. Some 14.8 million people in America have received the company’s single-dose vaccine. (CNBC) * Covid is the deadliest U.S. pandemic: deaths exceed 1918 flu estimates (CNBC) Alphabet’s Google (GOOGL) announced it was purchasing a New York office building for $ 2.1 billion, one of the clearest signals yet of Big Tech’s growing appetite for office spaces even as these companies embrace remote working. It is the most expensive sale of a single office building in the United States since the start of Covid, and one of the most expensive ever in America, according to data firm Real Capital Analytics. (WSJ) Shares of Uber (UBER) rose 5% after the rideshare and food delivery company revised its outlook for its third quarter up. Uber said it now expects adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to vary from a loss of $ 25 million to a profit of $ 25 million. Uber previously said it expected Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter to be better than a loss of $ 100 million. Revolution, a global fintech player valued at $ 33 billion, will soon be offering commission-free equity trading to U.S. clients for the first time, CNBC has learned. The start-up is expected to announce on Tuesday that it has obtained a broker’s license in the United States, allowing it to compete with Robinhood (HOOD) and Square (SQ). (CNBC) Universal Music Group jumped about 30% when it debuted on Tuesday, in the biggest European listing of the year so far. The company behind the platinum-selling artists including Lady Gaga and Taylor Swift, listed on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange, has a valuation of more than $ 52.8 billion. (CNBC) Ford (F) has unveiled a new all-terrain Timberline model as part of its updates to the 2022 Expedition SUV. The new model features a refreshed exterior design, increased ground clearance and other off-road features such as upgraded tires and a heavy-duty skid plate to protect the vehicle’s undercarriage. (CNBC)

STOCKS TO MONITOR