Business
Why is a carbon dioxide shortage so important to the UK economy? | Manufacturing sector
VSArbon dioxide is a by-product of industrial production, but it has a wide range of uses in many industries: from cooling nuclear power plants and extending the shelf life of packaged fruits and vegetables, to surgeries and sedation of animals during slaughter. The UK is one of the largest European users of CO2.
What is CO2 used in?
CO2 is widely used in the food industry in production and packaging, and is of particular importance to the meat industry.
Gas is essential for the humane slaughter of livestock because it is used to stun pigs and chickens.
It is also widely used in the packaging of fresh meats, fresh products such as salads and baked goods, where CO2 prevents the formation of bacteria and prolongs the shelf life of products.
CO2 is widely used in carbonated drinks and beer and is also vital for cooling systems used to refrigerate products. It is also used to create dry ice, which can be used to keep food cool for storage and transportation.
Meanwhile, the food industry claims that the gas can encourage healthy growth of vegetables in greenhouses and can be used to purify drinking water.
Surgeons use the gas to stabilize body cavities during operations and to freeze warts and moles.
How to make CO2?
Carbon dioxide is created as a by-product during the industrial manufacture of ammonia, alcohol and fertilizers, in addition to being emitted by power plants.
The UK currently emits around 350 million tonnes of carbon dioxide each year and is preparing to take significant steps to bring that number down to net zero by 2050. So fears of a CO2 shortage might at first glance seem like good news.
However, to produce carbon dioxide pure enough for use in soft drinks, food packaging and slaughterhouses, specialized equipment is needed to capture, purify and separate the gases.
In the UK it is most often chemical companies that are equipped to produce food grade CO2 rather than fossil fuel power plants.
How did the UK become dependent on two plants?
Until recently, the UK food industry could rely on a constant supply of carbon dioxide from two fertilizer factories in the north of England for up to 60% of its CO2. Thus, the shock decision of the American owner CF Industries to close the factories raised serious concerns.
The concentration of so much CO2 production in the hands of a single owner as part of a joint venture created in 2007 was the subject of an investigation at the time by the competition commission, according to the industrial organization Food and Drink Federation (FDF). The committee insisted on certain remedies to remedy the reduction in competition in gas supply.
Currently, an additional 20% of UK carbon dioxide is produced by other factories in the UK, with the rest imported from overseas.
Could the UK depends on imports?
About 20% of the UK’s carbon dioxide is imported, mostly from factories in Scandinavia and the Netherlands.
However, soaring energy prices are also having an impact on European businesses.
A number of major EU fertilizer companies are shutting down or drastically reducing production, either for scheduled maintenance or because of soaring costs, which will lead to a dramatic reduction in the amount of carbon dioxide produced on the continent. It could also further squeeze UK supplies.
Can the UK become self-sufficient? could new technologies help?
Brewers have had their fingers burned by the global carbon dioxide shortage in 2018, which occurred during a FIFA World Cup, a key moment for beer sales.
As a result, many of the biggest players in the industry have invested in new technology in recent years, allowing them to capture CO2 produced during the fermentation process, stores it, and then reuses it to carbonate its beer.
More broadly, there is hope for wider industry adoption of carbon capture and storage technology. This would involve storing the carbon dioxide captured in emissions from power plants under the North Sea, but academics believe it could also be reused as food grade CO.2.
However, these future technologies will come as a cold comfort to the food industry this winter.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/sep/21/why-does-a-carbon-dioxide-shortage-matter-so-much-to-the-uk-economy
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected].com