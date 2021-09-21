Why is a carbon dioxide shortage so important to the UK economy? | Manufacturing sector

VSArbon dioxide is a by-product of industrial production, but it has a wide range of uses in many industries: from cooling nuclear power plants and extending the shelf life of packaged fruits and vegetables, to surgeries and sedation of animals during slaughter. The UK is one of the largest European users of CO 2 .

What is CO 2 used in?

CO 2 is widely used in the food industry in production and packaging, and is of particular importance to the meat industry.

Gas is essential for the humane slaughter of livestock because it is used to stun pigs and chickens.

It is also widely used in the packaging of fresh meats, fresh products such as salads and baked goods, where CO 2 prevents the formation of bacteria and prolongs the shelf life of products.

CO 2 is widely used in carbonated drinks and beer and is also vital for cooling systems used to refrigerate products. It is also used to create dry ice, which can be used to keep food cool for storage and transportation.

Meanwhile, the food industry claims that the gas can encourage healthy growth of vegetables in greenhouses and can be used to purify drinking water.

Surgeons use the gas to stabilize body cavities during operations and to freeze warts and moles.

How to make CO 2 ?

Carbon dioxide is created as a by-product during the industrial manufacture of ammonia, alcohol and fertilizers, in addition to being emitted by power plants.

The UK currently emits around 350 million tonnes of carbon dioxide each year and is preparing to take significant steps to bring that number down to net zero by 2050. So fears of a CO 2 shortage might at first glance seem like good news.

However, to produce carbon dioxide pure enough for use in soft drinks, food packaging and slaughterhouses, specialized equipment is needed to capture, purify and separate the gases.

In the UK it is most often chemical companies that are equipped to produce food grade CO 2 rather than fossil fuel power plants.

How did the UK become dependent on two plants?

Until recently, the UK food industry could rely on a constant supply of carbon dioxide from two fertilizer factories in the north of England for up to 60% of its CO 2 . Thus, the shock decision of the American owner CF Industries to close the factories raised serious concerns.

The concentration of so much CO 2 production in the hands of a single owner as part of a joint venture created in 2007 was the subject of an investigation at the time by the competition commission, according to the industrial organization Food and Drink Federation (FDF). The committee insisted on certain remedies to remedy the reduction in competition in gas supply.

Currently, an additional 20% of UK carbon dioxide is produced by other factories in the UK, with the rest imported from overseas.

Could the UK depends on imports?

About 20% of the UK’s carbon dioxide is imported, mostly from factories in Scandinavia and the Netherlands.

However, soaring energy prices are also having an impact on European businesses.

A number of major EU fertilizer companies are shutting down or drastically reducing production, either for scheduled maintenance or because of soaring costs, which will lead to a dramatic reduction in the amount of carbon dioxide produced on the continent. It could also further squeeze UK supplies.

Can the UK become self-sufficient? could new technologies help?

Brewers have had their fingers burned by the global carbon dioxide shortage in 2018, which occurred during a FIFA World Cup, a key moment for beer sales.

As a result, many of the biggest players in the industry have invested in new technology in recent years, allowing them to capture CO 2 produced during the fermentation process, stores it, and then reuses it to carbonate its beer.

More broadly, there is hope for wider industry adoption of carbon capture and storage technology. This would involve storing the carbon dioxide captured in emissions from power plants under the North Sea, but academics believe it could also be reused as food grade CO. 2.

However, these future technologies will come as a cold comfort to the food industry this winter.