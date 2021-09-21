Canadian stocks and loonie rise as Trudeau election victory clears uncertainty





(Add quote and investor details throughout, update prices) * The TSX is up 0.6% * The loonie strengthens by 0.2% against the greenback * Canadian 10-year yield increased by almost a basis point TORONTO, Sept.21 (Reuters) – The main Canadian stock market rallied on Tuesday and the loonie edged up against its US counterpart, as the re-election of Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reassured investors that the economic outlook would continue to improve. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S & P / TSX Composite Index rose 116.97 points, or 0.6%, to 20,271.51, recovering from its lowest closing level in nearly two months the previous day. It was business as usual in Canada after Trudeau failed to win a majority in a hotly contested parliamentary election, once again leaving him dependent on opposition lawmakers to rule. The status quo has been well received by the market, said Sadiq Adatia, chief investment officer at BMO Asset Management. Investors are happy to see that the economy will continue to move forward and that reopening plans will continue to move in the direction that is already in place, Adatia said. The gains for the TSX came as global financial markets stabilized following Monday’s massive selling. Investors were assessing the level of contagion stemming from developer China Evergrande’s distress and were awaiting Wednesday’s decision on US Federal Reserve interest rates. The Canadian dollar, which has fallen significantly since June, was trading 0.2% higher at 1.2805 for the greenback, or 78.09 cents US. Unlike most high-income countries, Canada is unlikely to embark on short-term fiscal consolidation, Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex, said in a note. A combination of tighter monetary policies and a relatively looser fiscal policy tends to support the currency. The Liberals have pledged C $ 78 billion in new spending over five years, while analysts expect the Bank of Canada to further reduce its bond purchases as early as next month. The Canadian 10-year rate rose almost a basis point to 1.231%. (Report by Fergal Smith edited by Paul Simao and Aurora Ellis)

