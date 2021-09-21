Castle Island Brewing opens in Southie with pizza at South Shore bar





There’s even beer in the pizza dough. Pizza from Bardo’s Bar Pizza. Bardo Pizza Find green tea waffles and seafood okra at the new Underground Cafe + Lounge



Bakey opens downtown with fresh babka and loaves of bread

Castle Island Brewery. announced over two years ago that the Norwood-based brewery would eventually open another site in South Boston. The wait is finally over: Thursday at 5 p.m., its most recent outpost will debut, as well as a restaurant dedicated to the South Shore pizza bar. “About two and a half years ago, we signed a lease for a warehouse in South Boston and said we were going to set up a tap room there,” the brewery explained on its website and social media. “From concept to construction and every challenge in between, our team worked hard to make this dream come true. And after all this time, we can finally do the damn thing. The new taproom is located at 10 Old Colony Ave., and will feature Castle Island classics as well as limited outings and collaborations. But there is more than beer: Bardo Pizza will open in collaboration with the brasserie and will showcase the South Shore pizza bar, a regional specialty with dedicated monitoring. Castle Island Brewing in South Boston. – Reagan Byrne Bardo’s, which comes from the people behind the events and the catering company Lombardo, incorporate Castle Island beer into the pizza dough. The menu will include iconic pies like Social Climber (Lombardo sausage, red onion, Mama Lil’s peppers), Biggie Shrimps (garlic shrimp, arugula, basil aioli) and Happy Camper (pesto, fresh mozzarella, kale. , roasted red peppers), Parmesan). Also on the menu: wings, salads and signature Bardo sandwiches, served with homemade chips. Visitors to the Castle Island location in Norwood will likely be familiar with Bardo’s. The restaurant installed a kitchen there in June 2020 and will continue to operate in the original brewery. South Boston is a suitable neighborhood for the expansion of Castle Island. The brewery is named after the Southie monument, and its owners intended to open their headquarters there before finding a more suitable location in Norwood. The new outpost will include a 400-seat tap room, a 10-barrel innovation brewery, an event space and an outdoor patio with a pétanque court. brewery of the island of the castle; 10 Old Colony Ave., Boston; Thursdays — Saturdays 11 am to midnight, Sundays — Wednesdays 11 am to 10 pm; Castleislandbeer.com/south-boston Bardo pizza bar; 10 Old Colony Ave., Boston; Sunday — Wednesday 11 am to 9 pm, Thursday — Saturday 11 am to 11 pm; bardospizza.com Stay up to date with food news Sign up for The Dish and get the latest food and restaurant news delivered to your inbox.

