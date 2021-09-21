Summit County unemployment rate in August improves from pandemic lows





Unemployment rates fell across much of Ohio last month, including Summit County, showing continued improvement since the start of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Summit County’s unemployment rate hit 5.4% last month, up from 6.3% in July and 9.6% a year ago, according to figures released Tuesday by the Department of Employment and Labor. the Ohio family. The unemployment rate in Akron in August was 6.6%, down from 7.8% in July and 12.3% a year ago. The unemployment rate in Cuyahoga Falls last month was 4.8%, down from 5.8% in July and 8.4% in August 2020. Jobs in the county have not returned to peak levels While the latest Summit County employment figures showed improvement over 2020 pandemic levels, the figures also showed the county had yet to regain the jobs that peaked years ago. at the start of the Great Recession. Last month, 251,900 people were employed in Summit County, up 2,600 from 249,300 a year ago. The number of people with jobs in August 2020 was the lowest number of the month for at least 20 years; last month’s numbers were the second lowest in 21 years. Summit County’s labor force fell to 266,300 in August, from 275,800 a year ago. August employment figures going back to 2000 peaked at 283,400 jobs in 2007, 31,500 more than last month. Going further back, in August 2000, the county had 267,300 people with jobs, 15,400 more than last month. Unemployment rates fell in 86 of Ohio’s 88 counties and rose in two last month. Rates ranged from a low of 3.2% in Holmes County to a high of 7.1% in Jefferson County. Rates have not been adjusted to take into account seasonal factors. Ohio had a comparable unemployment rate of 5.1% in August. The United States had an unadjusted unemployment rate of 5.3% last month. Other Northeast Ohio Unemployment Rates Unemployment rates elsewhere in Northeast Ohio for August, July and August 2020: Cuyahoga County: 5.8, 6.4, 9.1 Cleveland: 7.6, 8.3, 12.5 Medina County: 4.1, 4.5, 5.7 Portage County: 4.8, 5.5, 8.1 County of Stark: 5.1, 6.1, 8.8 cantons: 6.5, 7.8, 12.3 Wayne County: 3.9, 4.5, 6.5 Jim Mackinnon covers business. He can be reached at 330-996-3544 or [email protected] Follow him @JimMackinnonABJ on Twitter or at www.facebook.com/JimMackinnonABJ.

