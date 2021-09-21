InvenTrust plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange





Assuming that InvenTrust meets NYSE listing requirements and market conditions permit, the company aims to list its shares in October, according to a statement from the REIT. “We believe that InvenTrust’s portfolio of leading Sun Belt assets, anchored in the grocery store, coupled with our flexible capital structure presents a unique investment opportunity in the traded strip center industry,” InvenTrust President and CEO Daniel Busch said in the statement. “We believe that pursuing a direct listing at this time will provide immediate liquidity in the most efficient manner for our current shareholders.” InvenTrust is a holdover from Inland Group’s real estate empire, which peaked before the 2008 global financial crisis. Started by Oak Brook-based Inland in 2004, the company, then known as Inland American Real Estate Trust, has become the largest in the United States. REIT not listed on a US stock exchange. Backed by $ 8 billion in equity, Inland American has embarked on a buying spree, acquiring malls, office buildings, hotels and even private prisons. Investors received dividends, with the promise that they would be able to sell their shares through a sale, stock market listing, or other transaction. If they wanted to exit the investment before that date, they could sell their shares back to the company or through brokers specializing in illiquid securities, but usually at a very favorable price. Inland American suffered from bad timing, gobbling up high priced properties as the real estate market peaked. And a stock market listing didn’t make much sense: Investors who hold stocks in traded REITs tend to avoid companies with untargeted portfolios, instead preferring “pure” REITs that specialize in a single industry. With such a messy portfolio, Inland American wouldn’t win any popularity contests on Wall Street, especially as the real estate market collapsed. The company, which changed its name to InvenTrust in 2015, therefore decided to focus on shopping centers. She sold large chunks of her wallet and even ceded her unwanted properties, including her prisons, to a second company called Highlands REIT. Today, InvenTrust owns properties in states such as Texas, Florida, Georgia, and California. It does not own any shopping malls in Illinois. The coronavirus pandemic has rocked the shares of shopping center REITs, but the industry has rebounded this year amid an economic rebound. Including dividends, the Bloomberg REIT Shopping Center Index returned 45.4% this year, compared to 26.2% for the Bloomberg REIT Index. Another positive sign, InvenTrust also increased its dividend twice in 2021. Along with its NYSE listing, InvenTrust plans to spend up to $ 100 million to buy back its shares through a takeover bid, according to its statement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chicagobusiness.com/commercial-real-estate/inventrust-plans-list-its-shares-new-york-stock-exchange The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos