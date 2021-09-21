ConocoPhillips $ 9.5 billion Texas Shells Oilfield Deal Ends Permian Consolidation Rush

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 16: ConocoPhillips CEO Ryan Lance visits “Mornings With Maria” with … [+] host Maria Bartiromo at Fox Business Network Studios on January 16, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin / Getty Images)

In a successful transaction that represents the largest cash acquisition in the upstream US sector in more than 3 years, the Houston-based company ConocoPhillips



agreed to buy the Permian Basin Shell assets for $ 9.5 billion. The agreement, announced Monday afternoon by Shell, will add an additional 225,000 net acres to ConocoPhillips’ already substantial holdings in the world’s busiest oil and gas area.

Shell’s intention to sell off the Permian has long been common knowledge, as the Hague-based European major seeks ways to reduce its carbon footprint after suffering an unfavorable Dutch court ruling. The only question in recent months has been which other major Permian producer would buy these assets, which are expected to produce 200,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2022.

That buyer turned out to be ConocoPhillips, the largest independent producer in the United States, rumored in recent weeks to have submitted the highest bid among several competitors. The transaction continues the general consolidation activity that has taken place across the Permian over the past two years, and is indicative of the different perspectives for the future being taken by these two industry giants. For ConocoPhillips, which also acquired Permian producer Concho Resources for $ 13.3 billion last October, the prospects are clear: the Permian basin is the future, at least in the United States.

In an email, Andrew Dittmar, Senior M&A Analyst at Enverus, said Conoco is making a major commitment to shale in this deal and in particular the Permian Basin. This is an area that has lagged behind Conocos’ portfolio for years, but has recently come to the forefront of its long-term plans, first with the acquisition for 13.3 billion euros. dollars from the public Permian pure-play Concho Resources in October 2020 and now with the acquisition of the position of Shells. . These movements come at a time when shale is generating record cash flows for well-managed E&P. However, new investment has slowed, with companies prioritizing return of capital to shareholders and, in the case of the majors, also investing in energy transition projects.

Dittmar pointed out that ConocoPhillips has shown great patience in researching its acquisition opportunities in the Permian, and that this patience has been rewarded by acquiring major new assets at comparative bargain prices. After patiently awaiting M&A opportunities during the land rush years of the shale boom, Conoco has been able to acquire prime Permian real estate at prices that appear to be attractive. For example, in this deal, Conoco reports paying around $ 15,000 / acre for the Shells position, a fraction of the nearly $ 60,000 / acre that Occidental paid for the land overlap when purchasing Anadarko in. 2019. The purchase of Conocos from Concho is also attractively priced at $ 10,000 / acre per analysis by Enverus.

Dittmar also points to Conocos’ ability to pay cash in this latest deal – an ability some of his rivals for the deal may not have appreciated – as the key to this deal, as it will help ease the desire. of Shell to distribute most of the profits to shareholders. . Conocos’ ability to pay cash in a transaction of this size likely helped to grab the assets at an attractive price. Most of the large deals, and even smaller corporate deals, since the emergence of COVID have been largely or entirely for stocks. This is great in a business merger or the acquisition of a private company from a private equity firm. However, from Shells’ point of view, cash is probably far better. In line with market expectations for return on capital, the company plans to distribute $ 7 billion of the total sale price of $ 9.5 billion to shareholders, with the remainder going towards debt reduction.

Conoco already ranks among the largest producers in the Permian, but once this deal is consolidated, it will likely rank among the top with Chevron



and Pioneer of natural resources



. For corporate producers, this strategic approach to growing ever more important in the Permian in order to take advantage of economies of scale means large independent producers like Noble Energy.



, Anadarko Petroleum, Concho and Parsley Energy which dotted the landscape of the basins no longer exist.

At the same time, it means the number of attractive targets for future trades – like Diamondback Energy



and Apache Company



and maybe even Pioneer himself – declined. This reduction in the number of targets as well as the increased focus of producing companies on increasing returns to shareholders will likely mean that future large consolidation deals focused on this pool will be fewer and more widely spaced.

But it was certainly interesting as long as it lasted.