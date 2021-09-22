After a wobbly day, the main indices end mixed on Wall Street | national





A late-afternoon buying explosion on Wall Street faded into the closing minutes of trading on Tuesday, leaving major stock indexes mixed. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% after spending much of the day swinging between small gains and losses. The modest pullback followed the benchmark’s largest drop in four months a day earlier. About 66% of S&P 500 stocks fell, with industrials, communications and financials accounting for much of the drop. Bond yields mostly increased. The price of US crude oil has also increased. For part of the afternoon, the market appeared to be able to recoup some of the losses suffered in Monday’s sell-off, but by the closing bell even those gains had mostly fizzled out. The patchy market performance came as investors anticipated Wednesday afternoon, when the The Federal Reserve is ready to deliver his latest update on economic policy and interest rates. It’s a bit of a hiatus and the market is waiting for the Federal Reserve to see what it has to say tomorrow, said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at US Bank Wealth Management. The S&P 500 lost 3.54 points to 4,354.19, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 50.63 points, or 0.1%, to 33,919.84. The Nasdaq composite rose 32.49 points, or 0.2%, to 14,746.49. Small business stocks also managed gains. The Russell 2000 Index rose 3.98 points, or 0.2%, to 2,186.18. European markets generally closed higher, while Asian markets mostly advanced. Chinese markets have remained closed for a holiday. The 10-year Treasury yield edged up to 1.32% from 1.31% on Monday night. The market liquidation on Monday was prompted in part by concerns about heavily indebted Chinese real estate developers and the damage they could do if they default and send ripple effects into the markets. This has added to a wide range of concerns hanging over investors, including the highly contagious delta variant as well as higher prices squeezing businesses and consumers. Wall Street is also assessing the impact of the slowing recovery on Fed policies that have helped support the market and the economy. The central bank will issue a policy statement on Wednesday, which will be closely watched for any signals on how it ends up cutting its bond purchases that have helped keep interest rates low. Healthcare stocks led the winners on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson rose 0.4% after reporting that a recall of its unique coronavirus vaccine provides a stronger immune response months after people receive a first dose. Tech companies, which led the sell-off on Monday, have gained ground. Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices grew 1.6%. Several companies made solid gains after giving investors encouraging financial updates. Rideshare company Uber jumped 11.5% after telling investors it could post adjusted earnings this quarter. Equipment rental provider Herc Holdings rose 6.7% after a strong long-term growth forecast. Supply chain issues, which have plagued a wide range of industries, have weighed on several companies. Homebuilder Lennar fell 0.5% after third-quarter home deliveries fell below analysts’ expectations due to supply chain issues. Restaurateur Cracker Barrel fell 2.7% after posting weak fourth quarter financial results. Universal Music jumped 35.7% when it debuted on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange.

