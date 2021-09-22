J&J says booster shot offers increased protection against COVID-19ExBulletin

Johnson & Johnson says that a booster six months after the first shot increases the antibodies 12-fold, indicating that a second shot would provide additional protection.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson now claims that a booster of its COVID vaccine will improve immunity. Join us now with details – NPR health correspondent Rob Stein. Hello, Rob.

ROB STEIN, BYLINE: Hello, Rachel.

MARTIN: So we’ve heard a lot lately about a booster for Pfizer’s vaccine; now this news from Johnson & Johnson. What can you tell us?

STEIN: Yes, Johnson & Johnson is releasing data that the company says supports the idea that a second shot can provide people with stronger protection against disease.

MARTIN: Just to interrupt – just to remind people, Johnson & Johnson, of course, was only one vaccine, unlike other vaccines.

STEIN: Exactly. Exactly. So that would add a second shot, like the others have been all the time. But that would give a second shot, which you can call a booster. You know, and there aren’t a lot of details, but the company says giving people that second injection two months after the first boosted protection against moderate to severe disease from about 75% to about 100%. In addition, the company says that waiting to give this second injection for up to six months after the first injection increases antibody levels even more than at two months by twelve times versus four to six times. This suggests that waiting longer for that second hit might offer even stronger protection. I talked about it with Dan Barouch at Harvard, who – he works with Johnson & Johnson.

DAN BAROUCH: So a booster at two months is a substantial increase in protection, and a booster at six months gives an even greater increase in immune responses than a booster at two months.

MARTIN: Sounds good, Rob, doesn’t it?

STEIN: Yeah, yeah.

MARTIN: So what’s the strength of the evidence here?

STEIN: Yeah, yeah. Well, you know, it’s important to note that the company published this in a press release this morning. It has not published any studies published or reviewed by other scientists. So it’s hard to really assess it completely. But I have been in contact with a few other researchers who say it appears to support giving a booster to people who have been given the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Saad Omer is a vaccine researcher at Yale.

SAAD OMER: I think a lot of people were waiting for data on additional doses of J&J. People who received a single dose worried about less than equivalent protection compared to other vaccines. So I think it will be well received by those who have received the dose of J&J.

STEIN: But Omer says there are still really – really important questions, like whether the protection against a recall weakens over time.

MARTIN: Right. So with this news, can you just sum it up for us – where are we now with the recalls for all three vaccines?

STEIN: Right. Johnson & Johnson is submitting this new data to the Food and Drug Administration for review. Moderna has also started submitting data for its vaccine booster. But the big announcement that we are waiting for anytime is about the Pfizer booster. An FDA advisory group on Friday recommended that the agency authorize a recall for people aged 65 and older and others at high risk. Now that recommendation fell well short of the initial announcement from the Biden administration and the company’s demand for a green light for boosters for anyone aged 16 and over. But if the FDA approved this narrower recommendation, it would dramatically increase the number of people officially eligible for recalls even further. Currently, it is restricted to people with weak immune systems. And CDC advisers will start meeting tomorrow to better define who should get boosters, and the booster shots could start rolling out more widely as early as the end of the week.

MARTIN: Whoa, okay. NPR health correspondent Rob Stein. We appreciate it, Rob. Thank you.

STEIN: You bet, Rachel.

