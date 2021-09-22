House passes bill to avoid shutdown and suspend debt limit though Senate pass unlikely





Government funding is set to expire on September 30, but the interim bill the House approved would extend funding and keep government open until December 3. In addition, the measure includes a suspension of the debt ceiling until Dec. 16, 2022. It would also provide $ 28.6 billion for disaster relief and $ 6.3 billion to help evacuees from Afghanistan.

The bill now faces an uphill battle in the Senate. By attaching the suspension of the debt limit to the funding bill to be passed, Democrats are essentially daring Republicans to vote no and trigger a shutdown.

It is not yet clear what the Democrats’ Plan B would be if efforts to avoid a shutdown and suspend the debt limit fail in the Senate, as it appears to be on the way to happening.

If Senate Republicans block the interim financing measure above the debt limit, there may still be enough time to remove the debt limit measure and pass a stand-alone spending bill to avoid a closing. But the vote would take place dangerously close to the closing deadline and likely require cooperation from both sides to deal with a quick Senate vote. It would also leave the debt ceiling issue unresolved, creating another critical issue for Congress to deal with in the weeks to come.

Earlier on Tuesday, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer left the door open on what action the House would take if the Senate was unable to pass what the House sends before the government lack of funds next week. “We want to send it to the Senate, and give the Senate a chance to look at it, determine what they’re going to do and they can send it back to us, when we’ll have to make a determination, but we want to pass this bill, ”he said. Iron Dome funding sparks gradual outcry The Democratic-controlled House was expected to pass the government funding measure, but faced a last-minute glitch as a group of progressives told leaders they would not vote for it. the bill if it includes $ 1 billion in funding for the Israeli Iron Dome. The provision has since been removed from the bill to allay the concerns of progressives, two sources involved in the process have confirmed to CNN. However, the decision to cut funding sparked a backlash from other Democrats who opposed the move. Later Tuesday, Hoyer told the House he would bring forward a separate bill to fund it later this week after being taken out of the final version of the bill that the House voted on Tuesday. Hoyer said he would bring the separate bill on hold, meaning it would bypass the normal rules required to pass the bill and require a two-thirds majority to pass it. Democrats want to tackle debt limit on a bipartisan basis Democrats insist lawmakers must act on a bipartisan basis to tackle the debt ceiling, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Monday that the question would be associated with the financing bill to be adopted. “This week, the House of Representatives will pass a law to fund the government until December of this year to avoid an unnecessary government shutdown that would hurt American families and our economic recovery before the September 30 deadline,” said Democratic leaders in Congress. “Legislation to prevent a government shutdown will also include a suspension of the debt limit until December 2022 to once again meet our obligations and protect the full faith and credit of the United States.” Time is running out to tackle the debt ceiling. Congress may only have until mid-October to act before the federal government can no longer pay its bills. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called on Congress to raise debt ceiling in a Wall Street Journal editorial on Sunday, warning that if the United States defaults on its debt, it “could trigger a spike in interest rates, a sharp drop in stock prices and other financial turmoil.” This story and title was updated with additional developments on Tuesday. CORRECTION: This story has been updated to correct the title of Chuck Schumer. He is the majority leader in the Senate.

CNN’s Kristin Wilson and Ryan Nobles contributed.

