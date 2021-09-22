IEA calls on Russia to send more gas to Europe before winter | Gas





The world energy watchdog has called on Russia to send more gas to Europe as the energy supply crisis bleeds across the continent, in a rare public rebuke from the Kremlin. The International Energy Agency (IEA), which advises global governments on energy policy, called on the gas-rich country for refusing to increase exports even as fierce demand has pushed market prices to successive record levels, appearing to support claims that Russia is withholding supplies. . The IEA believes that Russia could do more to increase the availability of gas to Europe and ensure that storage is filled to adequate levels for the upcoming winter heating season, the agency-based agency said. Paris. It is also an opportunity for Russia to underline its credentials as a reliable supplier in the European market, he said. The IEA intervention came amid growing unease in Europe over Russia’s decision not to increase gas exports to Europe next month, despite record market prices for gas across the continent. He said Russia had fulfilled its long-term contracts with its European counterparts but its exports to Europe were down from their 2019 level. EU politicians have accused the Kremlin of deliberately suspending gas supplies pending regulatory approval of a controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline project that would double Russia’s ability to export gas to the Germany. Russia is not using all of its available pipeline capacity to export gas to Europe, but state officials and executives at state-owned gas company Gazprom have reportedly said they could increase gas sales to the country. ‘Europe once the pipeline is approved. Around 40 EU politicians have asked the European Commission to investigate the role of Gazprom’s behavior in driving European gas prices to record highs. The IEA’s decision to denounce Russia’s gas export policy as the European crisis worsens supports the view that Moscow played a role in the crisis, alongside the drivers of the global market. ‘energy. The IEA, which is primarily funded by OECD countries, was originally created to monitor global oil supplies after the oil crisis of the 1970s and provides independent advice to major governments to maintain security international energy. Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the IEA, said: The current situation reminds governments, especially as we seek to accelerate clean energy transitions, of the importance of a secure and affordable energy supply, especially for consumers. most vulnerable people in our societies. Well-managed clean energy transitions are a solution to the problems we see in the gas and electricity markets today, not the root cause of them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/sep/21/iea-calls-on-russia-to-send-more-gas-to-europe-before-winter The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos