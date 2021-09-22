Mainland Chinese markets resume their activities, Evergrande crisis





SINGAPORE Mainland Chinese markets fell more than 1% at Wednesday’s open before rebounding slightly amid the ongoing Evergrande crisis, as markets reopened to trade after a two-day holiday. As global markets sell off earlier this week, investors will be watching Chinese markets closely for any fallout surrounding the struggling developer. The Shanghai composite and the Shenzhen component both lost more than 1% at the start of trading, before reducing some of those losses. The Shanghai composite last lost 0.51% while the Shenzhen component slipped 0.791%. Meanwhile, the CSI 300 index which tracks the largest listed stocks on the continent fell more than 1%. Hong Kong markets have been closed for a holiday. On Monday, the Hang Seng had plunged more than 3% before cutting a few losses on Tuesday. “Investors will be looking for signs of government intervention to prevent a messy default by real estate company Evergrande. Market turmoil surrounding the developer has intensified in recent trading sessions as investors interpreted the government’s silence on the ailing business as a lack of official support, “Singapore bank DBS wrote in a note Wednesday. Evergrande shares in Hong Kong had fallen 10.6% on Monday and Tuesday combined, bringing the cumulative losses to 85%, the bank noted. Other Asia-Pacific markets Elsewhere in Asia, the Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 0.61% while the Topix index lost 0.73%. The Taiex in Taiwan fell 2.15%. South Korea has been closed for a vacation. In Australia, the S & P / ASX 200 was up 0.48%. The MSCI’s largest Asia-Pacific stock index outside of Japan traded down 0.4%. CNBC Pro Stock Selections and Investment Trends: Overnight in the United States, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 50.63 points to 33,919.84 while the S&P 500 fell about 0.1% to 4,354.19. The Nasdaq Composite outperformed, advancing 0.22% to 14,746.40. Investors are eagerly awaiting the US Federal Reserve’s policy statement, expected Wednesday in the US, on when the central bank may cut its bond buying program. Currencies and oil The The US dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 93.2 after slipping from levels above 93.3 earlier in the week. The Japanese yen was trading at 109.34 per dollar, after strengthening around 110 against the greenback earlier this week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $ 0.7246 after falling yesterday from above $ 0.725. Oil prices were higher on the morning of trading hours in Asia, with international benchmark Brent crude futures up 0.67% to $ 74.86 a barrel. US crude futures gained 0.79% to $ 71.05 a barrel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/22/asia-markets-mainland-china-evergrande-currencies-oil.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos