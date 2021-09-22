Atlanta Watershed Management Facilities to Obtain Solar Panels Through Solar Atlanta Program – Decaturish

Atlanta, Georgia The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management has announced that six facilities will be equipped with solar panels in the first phase of the Solar Atlanta program.

The program is led by the Mayor’s Office for Resilience and is part of Solar Atlanta, a renewable energy initiative that aims to install solar panels in 28 municipal facilities, according to a press release.

Clean, renewable energy sources are investments that advance the city’s efforts to tackle climate change and strengthen our commitment to sustainability by saving millions of dollars in taxes per year, the mayor said. from Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms. The Solar Atlanta program not only reduces our dependence on fossil fuels, but leaves a more sustainable and equitable city for future generations.

The installations are made possible through a solar power supply agreement with Cherry Street Energy, which allows the city to access solar power at no upfront cost.

“We are delighted to partner with the Mayors’ Office of Resilience, Cherry Street Energy and other city departments to reduce our carbon footprint,” DWM Commissioner Mikita Browning said in a press release. . When installed in these six facilities, which include the Chattahoochee and Hemphill water treatment plants, these solar panels will provide significant energy savings.

Cherry Street Energy works with cities, businesses and institutions to provide renewable energy. They partner with Georgia Power and set up solar projects at no cost to their customers. Customers pay directly for solar energy.

“This partnership with the Department of Watershed Management reflects the city of Atlanta’s continued leadership and commitment to renewable energy,” said Michael Chanin, CEO of Cherry Street Energy.

Shelby Bus, Atlanta’s director of sustainability, said Clean Energy Atlanta is the city’s plan for a just transition to 100% clean energy by 2035.