Business
Atlanta Watershed Management Facilities to Obtain Solar Panels Through Solar Atlanta Program – Decaturish
Atlanta, Georgia The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management has announced that six facilities will be equipped with solar panels in the first phase of the Solar Atlanta program.
The program is led by the Mayor’s Office for Resilience and is part of Solar Atlanta, a renewable energy initiative that aims to install solar panels in 28 municipal facilities, according to a press release.
Clean, renewable energy sources are investments that advance the city’s efforts to tackle climate change and strengthen our commitment to sustainability by saving millions of dollars in taxes per year, the mayor said. from Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms. The Solar Atlanta program not only reduces our dependence on fossil fuels, but leaves a more sustainable and equitable city for future generations.
The installations are made possible through a solar power supply agreement with Cherry Street Energy, which allows the city to access solar power at no upfront cost.
“We are delighted to partner with the Mayors’ Office of Resilience, Cherry Street Energy and other city departments to reduce our carbon footprint,” DWM Commissioner Mikita Browning said in a press release. . When installed in these six facilities, which include the Chattahoochee and Hemphill water treatment plants, these solar panels will provide significant energy savings.
Cherry Street Energy works with cities, businesses and institutions to provide renewable energy. They partner with Georgia Power and set up solar projects at no cost to their customers. Customers pay directly for solar energy.
“This partnership with the Department of Watershed Management reflects the city of Atlanta’s continued leadership and commitment to renewable energy,” said Michael Chanin, CEO of Cherry Street Energy.
Shelby Bus, Atlanta’s director of sustainability, said Clean Energy Atlanta is the city’s plan for a just transition to 100% clean energy by 2035.
This Solar Atlanta expansion is a giant leap in achieving the city’s goals and the Office of Resilience is excited to implement clean energy strategies with the Department of Watershed Management and citywide, ”Bus said.
If you appreciate our work, pleasebecome a paying supporter. For as little as $ 3 a month, you can help us keep you up to date with your community. To become a supporter, clickhere.
Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every day? Subscribe to our free newsletter by clickinghere.
|
Sources
2/ https://decaturish.com/2021/09/atlanta-watershed-management-facilities-to-get-solar-panels-through-solar-atlanta-program/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]