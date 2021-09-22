Johnson & Johnson Says Booster Shot Makes Their COVID Vaccine More EffectiveExBulletin

With the FDA on the verge of approving a Pfizer booster, a CDC advisory committee must determine who exactly should get it. Johnson & Johnson says a booster also works for its single-shot vaccine.

LEILA FADEL, ANIMATOR:

Now some news for people who have received Johnson & Johnson’s unique COVID-19 vaccine. It turns out that a second injection of the J&J vaccine significantly reduces the risk of becoming seriously ill. This is according to new data released by the company today. NPR health correspondent Rob Stein joins us now with the details.

Hi, Rob.

ROB STEIN, BYLINE: Hi.

FADEL: So all the boosters news lately was about another shot from Pfizer. But now this update from Johnson & Johnson – what’s the latest?

STEIN: Early this morning, Johnson & Johnson released data the company says supports the idea that a second shot can provide people with even stronger protection against the disease. The company says giving people a second shot two months after the first one appears to be able to increase protection against moderate to severe disease by about 75%, where it is now, to about 100%. I spoke about it with Dan Barouch at Harvard. He worked with Johnson & Johnson.

DAN BAROUCH: This is the first data showing that a second dose increases the effectiveness in terms of effective prevention of the disease.

STEIN: The company says additional research shows that waiting longer for that second hit could offer even better protection. Waiting six months instead of two months increases antibody levels even more by twelve times compared to only four to six times. So this is good news for anyone who had their first injections several months ago.

FADEL: OK, that sounds really encouraging. How strong is the evidence?

STEIN: You know, it’s important to note that the company published this in a press release this morning. None of this has been published in a scientific journal or reviewed by other scientists, making a truly comprehensive assessment difficult. But I have been in contact with other researchers who say it appears to support giving a booster to people who have been given the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. And they say this is important because while the protection against the J&J vaccine appears to last over time, it has been shown to be weaker than other vaccines. Saad Omer is a vaccine researcher at Yale.

SAAD OMER: Overall, that’s good news for those who have received a single dose of J&J vaccine. First of all, the high protection with the single dose seems to last for a while. But on the other hand, an extra dose provides extra protection.

STEIN: But Omer says he’d like to see a lot more detail, you know, the details of that research to answer some really important questions like, you know, will recall protection diminish over time?

FADEL: Okay. Just so we can keep things straight, remind us. Where are things now with the booster shots for all three vaccines?

STEIN: Yeah, yeah. So Johnson & Johnson says it is submitting the new data to the Food and Drug Administration for review. Moderna has also started submitting data for its vaccine booster. But the big announcement we’re waiting for anytime is for the Pfizer recall, which is the most widely used COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. FDA advisers on Friday recommended the agency authorize a recall for people 65 and older. and for people at high risk. Now that recommendation was a far cry from the Biden administration’s initial announcement to start offering boosters on a large scale and the company’s demand for a go-ahead for people as young as 16. But the FDA would still increase dramatically. the number of people officially eligible for boosters. Currently, it is restricted to people with weak immune systems.

FADEL: OK, so what’s the next step?

STEIN: Yeah, yeah. So tomorrow, CDC advisers will begin a two-day meeting to further refine who should get recalls, who exactly should be considered high risk. There was a lot of talk at the FDA meeting that healthcare workers should be eligible for recalls, especially because hospitals are understaffed and perhaps understaffed as well. So it will be interesting to see who makes the cut. Once the CDC accepts the group’s recommendations, the booster shots could start rolling out more widely as early as the end of the week.

FADEL: Thank you.

That’s NPR health correspondent Rob Stein.

STEIN: You bet.

