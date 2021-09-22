McDonald’s to phase out plastic toys from its Happy MealsExBulletin







toggle legend Daniel Acker / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Daniel Acker / Bloomberg via Getty Images The toys that go into McDonald’s Happy Meals will soon be made primarily from corn and other materials rather than fossil fuel-based plastic, according to the fast food chain. The change is already underway in some international markets; it is expected to be completed globally by 2025. “Making our toys from renewable, recycled or certified materials will result in an approximate 90% reduction in fossil fuel-based plastic in Happy Meal toys. [compared with 2018], ” the company said as he announced the plan on Tuesday. The benefits of the change will be equivalent to more than 650,000 people not using plastic for a year, the company said. The change is already complete in France McDonald’s has been serving Happy Meals to children for over 40 years and many of these special bags and boxes contain a plastic trinket or figurine. But it phased out plastic toys from its restaurants in France earlier this year in favor of paper-based items like collectible cards and coloring designs. French customers can also ignore a toy altogether if they choose a book to accompany children’s meals in the “A book or a toy” program. McDonald’s restaurants in the UK and Ireland are also in the process of switching to new toys that reduce plastic use, the company said. Next step: target straws and plastic packaging Of course, Happy Meal toys are only a fraction of the plastic that passes through McDonald’s daily in the form of straws, cutlery and other items. Packaging is one of the biggest opportunities for business change, McDonald’s said, recognizing that “when plastic packaging and waste is not collected or recycled properly, it can have a negative impact on our planet, creating waste and pollution”. Using recycled plastic for trays and toys, the company said, will increase demand for recycled plastic in addition to diverting those materials from landfills and potential sources of pollution. These measures are part of a McDonald’s effort to get “100% of its customer packaging from renewable, recycled or certified sources, and to recycle customer packaging in 100% of McDonald’s restaurants by 2025”. In his most recent progress report, the company said it was now 80% of the way to meeting its guest packaging target. The recycling effort is progressing more slowly, in part because of the lack of infrastructure. “By the end of 2020, we have offered customers the ability to recycle packaging waste at over 25% of restaurants in our 30 largest markets,” McDonald’s said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/09/21/1039301486/mcdonalds-plastic-toys-happy-meals The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos