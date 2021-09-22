Business
Lion Electric Hosts First Manufacturing Site Visit for Analysts and Institutional Investors
MONTREAL, September 21, 2021 / PRNewswire / – The Lion Electric Company (NYSE: LEV) (TSX: LEV) (“Lion” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer of all-electric medium and heavy urban vehicles, today hosted the first Company analysts and institutional investor manufacturing site visit.
Marc Bedard, CEO-Founder of Lion, kicked off the event with a recap of the company’s activities, followed by other members of the management team who discussed Lion’s business drivers and long-term growth initiatives. Analysts and institutional investors were also able to visit the Lion manufacturing plant near Montreal, Quebec, and for a detailed review of Lion’s all-electric school buses and trucks.
“We were delighted to host the first visit to the manufacturing site from Lion analysts and institutional investors since we were listed on both the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange last May,” commented Marc Bedard. “We took this opportunity to discuss our growth strategy presented previously and to better understand how we have gained expertise in the battery field during 10 years of research and development in battery technology”, a- he added.
A copy of the presentation is available at www.thelionelectric.com under the “Events and Presentation” page of the “Investors” section.
ABOUT LION ELECTRIC
Electric lion is an innovative manufacturer of zero emission vehicles. The company designs, designs and manufactures all-electric class 5 to 8 urban commercial trucks and all-electric buses and minibuses for the school, paratransit and public transit segments. Lion is a North American leader in electric transportation and designs, manufactures and assembles many components of its vehicles, including chassis, battery packs, truck cabs and bus bodies.
Always on the active search for new and reliable technologies, Lion vehicles have unique characteristics specifically adapted to its users and their daily needs. Lion believes the transition to all-electric vehicles will lead to major improvements in our society, our environment, and our overall quality of life. Lion shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol LEV.
