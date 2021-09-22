4 stocks hit new highs as market sells





The great thing about stock market sell-offs is that after, by looking at the new highs list, you can see which stocks are showing strength. Bullish action on the day most stocks crash might be worth considering. Why is it increasing when almost everything else is collapsing? With that in mind, here is a look at a group of actions that refused to accompany the unloading earlier this week. Pride of pilgrims

CPC

is in the global packaged goods business and primarily involves well-known chicken brands. There is the namesake, Pilgrims Pride, as well as Country Pride, Del Dia, Pierce Chicken, Okane in Northern Ireland and ToRicos in Puerto Rico. Brazilian firm JBS, which already owns part of the Greeley, Colorado-based company, has offered a buyback at $ 26.50 for the shares it does not yet own. Pilgrims Price Daily Price Table, 9 21 21.

stockcharts.com

Pilgrims Pride traded today at $ 28.64, more than $ 2 above the proposed repurchase price. It had already exceeded $ 26.50 on JBS News in mid-August. Could it be that investors think a higher buyout figure could possibly be in store? < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Warner Music Group sold with the rest of the market on Monday but exploded higher today with a spread of up to $ 45 on heavier-than-usual volume. A Credit Suisse analyst released a new positive report on the company suggesting a target price of $ 48 due to increased demand for the streaming services on offer. Warner Music Group Daily Price Table, 6 21 21.

stockcharts.com

After the close, the NASDAQ-traded stock fell back to $ 44.30 after news that billionaire Leon Blavatniks Access Industries would sell 2,340,000 of the stock. Warner Music has a price-earnings ratio of 85, pays a dividend of 1.33% and has a relatively low average daily volume of 600,000 shares. Molina Health



Ministry of Health

stayed away from Monday’s massive sell-offs and pulled off a historic closing high today. Molina Healthcare Daily Price Table, 9 21 21.

stockcharts.com

According to the company’s website, Molina provides health care services under the Medicare and Medicaid programs and through the state insurance markets. The company has 4.6 million members. Earnings per share growth is -2.60% this year, but the 5-year EPS growth rate is 34.40%. For a stock traded on the New York Stock Exchange, it trades lightly with an average daily volume of just 299,000 shares. Temper Sealy International today hit a new all-time high of $ 48.34 after closing slightly higher on Monday, even with all the sales going around them. The Lexington, Ky.-Based company manufactures mattresses and other types of bedding equipment. Tempur Sealy International Daily Price Table, 6 21 21.

stockcharts.com

Earnings per share rose this year to 90.70%. The 5-year growth rate is 44.90%. Tempur Sealys price / earnings ratio is 18.9. They pay a small dividend of 0.58%. The short float at 4.05% could be linked to the long-term debt-to-equity measure of 3.67. These 4 stocks had decent days on Monday while most of the others were down, then came back strong on Tuesday. This type of strength amid the general market weakness suggests that investors might consider them for further analysis. There is no guarantee, of course, that the gains can continue. No investment advice. Do your own research and always consult a registered investment advisor before making a decision.

