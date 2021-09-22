Business
Looking for Net Zero? You should know that not all carbon offsets are the same
Amid calls to reduce their businesses’ carbon footprints, business leaders are looking to buy carbon offsets. However, not all offsets are the same.
Amazon executives probably didn’t know what they were getting into when they pledged to reduce net carbon emissions by 2040. Reducing carbon impairs its financial success, because everything Amazon does emits of carbon, from powering its servers to the storage of its products, including the distribution of these products around the world.
Net zero is particularly ambitious for a company like Amazon, given that its historic compound growth rate has been a 31% per year over the past 20 years. In fact, in the year following its zero carbon commitment, the company reported a to augment in carbon emissions, from 51.17 million metric tonnes to 60.64 million. To put this in perspective, a flight from London to New York generates about a ton of CO2.
The sixth assessment of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warned that failure to reduce emissions would lead to an increase in global temperature, leading to, among other things, an irreversible increase in the level more devastating sea and flooding in coastal towns. A significant reduction in carbon emissions could slow climate change, but it requires buy-in from the world’s biggest companies.
The most obvious way for a business to reduce its emissions is to find operational efficiencies, especially in the amount and type of energy it uses (solar, wind, thermal). However, once companies find this fruit at their fingertips, they will have to completely rethink the way they do business. For some, like those in the oil and gas industry, they may even need to rethink their business.
But making these changes is difficult, especially since the amount of carbon produced is directly related to the size of the company’s operations. Reducing carbon emissions often means reducing the size of the company, which is not acceptable to most executives or their shareholders.
So, to achieve net zero, most companies like Amazon buy carbon offset projects that reduce the amount of carbon emitted into the atmosphere. But not all carbon offsets are the same.
Transactional carbon offsets
Transactional offsets are purchased from brokers, who act as an intermediary between the company seeking to offset its carbon emissions and an organization that offers a carbon mitigation project, such as new solar farms or plantation services. of trees. These traded carbon offsets are relatively easy to find, easy to purchase, and easy to report to customers and shareholders.
However, these negotiated compensations are not all they are meant to be and may not actually solve the climate crisis. Here are three reasons why:
- Businesses pay others to change, not themselves. Offsets do not require a company to make substantial changes to its own operations. The company can continue to emit carbon at the same rate and simply pay for others to do better. Ultimately, the offsets offset the company’s carbon emissions, which can give it a license to continue emitting. Amazon, for example, pays other companies to build solar farms or plant trees to balance its carbon footprint. This approach is particularly tempting for a company with a market capitalization approaching $ 2 trillion.
- Creative accounting. Offsets are subject to creative accounting, as they require determining what carbon emissions would have been had the emissions not been offset. Not only is the baseline a moving target, but the projects on offer can be quite unstable as well. In other words, the carbon that is presumed to be offset is a block full of assumptions. In addition, there is no guarantee that the solar park is built to specification or that the trees planted will thrive after the offset sale. These negotiated offsets can involve considerable sleight of hand and expose companies to reputational risk, if the offsets turn out to be simply greenwashing. There are third-party agencies, like Pacama, who build their business around the brokerage of offsets that they carefully check.
- Do less harm, rather than good. At the end of the day, carbon offsets often don’t actually reduce carbon in the atmosphere, they just prevent more carbon from being added. To deal with the climate crisis, businesses don’t just have to turn off the bathtub faucet, they need to turn on the drain. Although companies invest in projects that limit emissions, they still add emissions by putting their business operations and growth at the center.
Relational compensation through long-term regenerative projects
A new type of shift has appeared on the landscape. These offsets aim not only to reduce carbon, but also to regenerate the earth. These are not purchased through one-off negotiated deals, but rather long-term agreements between the company seeking compensation and an agency that works in communities to restore the land, thereby creating wells. long term carbon. These could include reforestation of degraded native habitats or transform industrial agriculture into regenerative agriculture.
These regeneration projects differ from critically negotiated compensations:
- They seek not to do less harm by reducing the increase in carbon emissions, but to do good by removing carbon from the atmosphere.
- They involve long-term agreements that require the third party to manage the project and the land. The company can then recognize the loan in real carbon sequestered, not in the fictional tale of carbon not emitted.
- Finally, these regeneration projects have many spillover effects, such as improving water quality, air quality and biodiversity. They also promote positive relationships with local communities.
Amazon has a project dedicated to this type of regeneration. Its sustainability team works with Nature Conservancy to help support local farmers and restore degraded parts of the Amazon rainforest. Agroforestry and Restoration Accelerator help smallholder farmers restore degraded livestock pastures in native forest and agroforestry. From afar, it’s hard to know how effective the company’s efforts are, but this is the type of project that will actually reverse the damage Amazon, the business, has done to ecosystems.
The climate crisis requires immediate action
The climate crisis is underway, so it is important for companies to act and act quickly. Negotiated compensation is quick and easy, so it provides a starting point for most businesses. For the climate crisis to be tackled in the long term, companies must go beyond these negotiated compensations. Businesses must commit to restoring and regenerating land in its natural habitat, so that ecosystem resilience and biodiversity return. The companies making these investments are not only looking for short-term solutions, but are showing real commitment to the climate crisis.
To learn more about this topic, discover 3 ways to tell a business that it takes its carbon commitments seriously.
