Shell leaving Permian Basin likely to have no impact on Texas labor and climate
Midland Mayor Patrick Payton expects most people working for Royal Dutch Shell in West Texas to keep their jobs after the energy giant sells its oil and gas business in the basin permien to ConocoPhillips for $ 9.5 billion in cash on Monday.
Instead, Payton said, many Shell oil and gas workers will likely do similar work for ConocoPhillips, the Houston-based company that appears to be betting on oil and gas in West Texas. With the sale, Conoco now owns land in the oilfield comparable to the largest players in the region.
For Shell, the motivation for the sale was to meet the company’s goals of reducing its carbon dioxide emissions and increasing its share of renewable energy sources, targets made legally binding. by a Dutch court this summer. The company has come under pressure to reduce its oil and gas production and produce more clean energy in response to investor and public concerns about climate change.
But despite Shell’s climate targets, energy experts said the deal, which shifts more than 175,000 barrels of production a day from one large company to another, doesn’t mean the industry is focusing more on the environmental Protection.
You don’t reduce emissions, you just shift who produces them, said Arvind Ravikumar, who heads the University of Texas at Austins Sustainable Energy Transitions Lab.
It’s not a symbol of a global movement to take climate action, said Kenneth B. Medlock III, senior director of the Center for Energy Studies at Rice University. It is a symbol of what two different entities considered to be in their own business interests.
Luke Metzger, executive director of Environment Texas, said the deal showed the Permian Basin had gained a notorious reputation, many Wall Street residents said he had black eyes for not treating methane emissions and flaring.
Although he was encouraged by the Shells announcement, it would take more from big business for the oil industry to take its climate commitments seriously, Metzger said, adding that ConocoPhillips increase investments in fossil fuels is a step in the wrong direction.
For the Texas fossil fuel industry, the deal was good news.
[Shells] assets transferred to a company that wants to be in the oil and gas business in the state of texas and headquartered in texas, it is difficult from my perspective to find a negative track record of the announcement of this transaction, said Karr Ingham, economist for the Texas Power Producers Alliance.
Todd Staples, president of the Texas Oil and Gas Association, said the deal is a sign that Texas will continue to be the center of oil and gas development.
Payton, the mayor of Midland, wants businesses operating in the area to want to be there.
It’s a disheartening move when multinationals like Shell pull out of the world’s safest oil and gas region for reasons dominated by activist shareholders, Payton said. But I’m encouraged that an organization like Conoco sees the benefit of being here.
