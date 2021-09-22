CF Industries: US company obtains bailout from UK government to produce CO2





CF Industries FC The government announced the extraordinary intervention in a statement Tuesday evening. The plan is expected to enable Illinois residentsto restart one of its two British factories and resume the supply of CO2 to the food industry . The safe restart of the ammonia plant is expected to take “several days,” CF Industries said in a statement.

CF Industries decided last week to shut down operations at its UK fertilizer factories because soaring natural gas prices had made them unprofitable. The announcement triggered warnings of a food supply crisis because its factories also produce around 60% of Britain’s food-grade carbon dioxide.

The gas is used to stun animals for slaughter, as well as in packaging to extend the shelf life of fresh, chilled and baked products, and in the production of carbonated drinks. The British Meat Processors Association warned on Friday that the supply shock could lead to food shortages within 14 days of current CO2 stocks depleted.

The UK government said on Tuesday it would provide “limited financial support” to the operating costs of CF Fertilizers for three weeks, after which food producers will have to pay more for CO2 to reflect the rise in global fuel prices. natural gas.

British natural gas futures have almost quadrupled since April, according to data from the Intercontinental Exchange. Gas prices are also up sharply elsewhere in Europe, due to depleted stocks, competition with Asia for liquefied natural gas and weak supplies from Russia. The “fragility” of the food supply The deal with CF Industries will cost UK taxpayers “several million pounds,” according to Environment Secretary George Eustice. Without government intervention, there would have been a risk to Britain’s food supply chain, Eustice told the BBC on Wednesday. He said he believes the rising cost of CO2 is unlikely to lead to higher food prices, which are already on the rise due to global commodity price inflation and pressure on wages linked to labor shortages. The National Pig Association (NPA) said last week that its members were facing their biggest crisis in two decades due to labor shortages linked to Brexit and the pandemic. The shortage of truck drivers and slaughterhouse staff meant hog farms were running out of space to house their herds and were two weeks away from having to slaughter animals, the association’s executive director Zoe said on Monday. Davies, at ITV News. “Many EU workers have returned home due to a combination of new Brexit and Covid restrictions and they are unlikely to return,” the NPA said in a statement last week. Meat processing plants say efforts to recruit nationwide labor have been insufficient to fill “thousands of vacant positions at their sites,” according to the NPA. The imminent shortage of CO2 “highlighted the fragility of the [food] supply chain, ”National Farmers Union President Minette Batters said on Tuesday. “Carbon dioxide users have received little or no warning that supplies will be cut, indicating a market failure in a sector supporting our critical national infrastructure,” she added. CF Industries CEO Tony Will said the company would work with the UK government to develop a “longer term solution” to the limited CO2 supply.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/22/business/cf-industries-uk-co2-food-shortages/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos