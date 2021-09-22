McDonald’s Happy Meal toys get a makeover





DETROIT The leading McDonald’s burger chain on Tuesday announced a transition to plastic reduction used in its iconic Happy Meal toys. The fast food giant aims to reduce the use of virgin fossil fuel-based plastic in all Happy Mealtoys around the world by the end of 2025. McDonald’s said it had already reduced its use of virgin fossil fuel plastic in toys by 30% since 2018 in markets like France, Ireland and the UK. In these markets, McDonald’s has worked on more innovative toys. McDonald’s Happy Meals for Kids debuted over four decades ago. Over the years, the meals have featured toys related to movies and movie characters, paired with burgers or chicken nuggets, fries, a drink, and apple slices. Switching to more “renewable, recycled or certified materials” for toys, McDonald’s said in a press release, will result in a 90% reduction in plastics. The chain said it was working with suppliers, families, gaming experts and engineers to introduce “more sustainable and innovative designs and help stimulate demand for recycled materials.” Disney World 50th Anniversary:McDonald’s Disney toys arrive in Happy Meals The grimace is a what? :McDonald’s director interview leaves the internet even more confused Jenny McColloch, the chain’s sustainability manager, said in a press release that the change in sustainability reflects her next generation of customers who “care deeply about protecting the planet and what we can do. to make our business more sustainable ”. “The shift to more renewable, recycled and certified materials for our Happy Meal toys will result in an approximately 90% reduction in the use of fossil-fuel-based virgin plastic from a 2018 baseline,” said McColloch. “For comparison, the average person uses over 220 pounds of plastic per year, which equates to over 650,000 people eliminating plastic from their lives each year.” In the foreground, the objective will remain to keep the “fun” in the Happy Meals. The new toys will still have interactive play, but with plastic play pieces made with plant-derived or recycled materials. Plastic film characters or superheroes such as Batman or Minions will be 3D figures that can be “built and decorated” rather than a plastic figure. McDonald’s is also looking for ways to recycle old toys to make new restaurant trays and play areas. Recycling of old toys is already happening in the UK and Japan, according to McColloch. Worldwide, McDonald’s sells over a billion Happy Meals per year. Follow Sue Selasky on Twitter: @SusanMariecooks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2021/09/22/mcdonalds-happy-meal-toys-plastic/5810372001/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos