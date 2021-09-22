Soaring gas prices will push more UK suppliers into bankruptcy, officials say





LONDON, Sept. 22 (Reuters) – The unprecedented rise in natural gas prices will force more UK energy suppliers to close their doors and the industry must prepare for prolonged pain, officials said on Wednesday. energy and the Minister of Business. A 500% jump in the price of British gas over the past year has already caused the bankruptcy of several suppliers and the chief of the regulator Ofgem has told Parliament he expects the number to increase. This could push hundreds of thousands of customers to more expensive plans, just as the COVID-19 leave plan and social assistance ends. UK Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng added that while such a sharp rise in gas prices is expected to ease, he said: “We need to prepare for higher prices in the longer term.” Analysts said they expected prices to stay high until next year. Kwarteng said, however, that Britain has robust systems in place to deal with business failures and that small businesses that had recently entered the market could not expect further state aid. support during price suppression. Natural gas prices have skyrocketed as economies reopened after COVID-19 lockdowns and strong demand for liquefied natural gas in Asia drove supplies to Europe, sending shockwaves through dependent industries natural gas. Meat producers have already suffered as high energy prices forced a fertilizer producer to shut down production, depriving the food industry of the carbon dioxide by-product used to stun slaughter animals and package Food. Read more The government announced Tuesday evening that it would subsidize the company’s energy costs for three weeks to restart production. When asked if the government would support energy suppliers, Kwarteng replied, “I think they should look to their own resources and look at their own business models. “This can’t be good for companies that have entered the market recently, and now essentially in tough times, reaching out for taxpayer dollars.” Jonathan Brearley, head of energy regulator Ofgem, told parliament the price hike was unprecedented. “It’s really something that we don’t think we’ve seen before at this rate,” he said. “We expect that more (suppliers) will not be able to cope with the circumstances in which we find ourselves.” Reporting by Kate Holton, Paul Sandle, William James; Editing by Alison Williams Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

