How much do we have to rely on social security?
Millions of elderly people derive a large part of their income from social security. But how much should you depend on your benefits once you quit your career? Will Social Security be enough to live on? Or do you need a backup plan?
Average profit today
The average senior citizen on Social Security today collects $ 1,557 per month. But that doesn’t mean you’ll be online for the same benefit.
The monthly benefit to which you will be entitled at retirement will depend on several factors:
- Your average monthly salary over your 35 best-paid years in the workforce
- The age at which you claim social security
You are entitled to your full monthly benefits based on your income history once you reach full retirement age, or FRA. FRA is either 66, 67 or somewhere in between, depending on the year you were born.
During this time, you can apply for social security from the age of 62. Filing before FRA will reduce your monthly benefit, while delaying it after FRA will increase it. Once you are 70 years old, your benefits cannot increase any further.
Either way, the benefit you lock in will qualify for annual cost of living adjustments, or COLA. However, COLAs aren’t always so generous, so don’t expect them to dramatically increase your benefits.
Now back to the main question: How much should you rely on Social Security? Well, it depends on how your monthly benefit looks and what lifestyle you want to lead. But for the most part, unless you want and can live very frugally as a senior, it’s wise to have income outside of Social Security in your senior years.
If you earn a high salary over the course of your career and delay your filing for as long as possible, you could end up with a monthly allowance well above the average of $ 1,557 Social Security recipients receive today. But it can also mean that you are used to living on a much higher income than the typical senior citizen. And so coping with social security alone may not be feasible.
Save independently
Typically, you can expect Social Security to replace around 40% of your pre-retirement income if you are earning an average income. But most older people need more money than that to live comfortably. And so ideally it is better not rely solely on social security for retirement, but rather to save independently.
In this regard, you have options. If your business offers a 401 (k) plan, you can sign up and deposit funds directly from your paycheck. You may also be eligible for an employer match that pays free money into your account.
If you don’t have access to a 401 (k), an IRA is another good bet. Although IRAs have lower contribution limits than 401 (k), you can still raise a bunch of money by funding one consistently.
In fact, let’s say you manage to pocket $ 500 a month in any 30-year pension plan. If your invested savings generate an average annual return of 8%, which is a little lower than the stock market average, you will end up with around $ 680,000. This, in turn, should allow you to supplement your social security benefits well.
As useful as Social Security can be, it shouldn’t be a source of income you depend on when there are no other options. The sooner you realize this, the sooner you can start building up savings that will allow you to fully enjoy your retirement.
