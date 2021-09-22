Salesforce rival Freshworks valued at over $ 12 billion in its early days





A man types on a keyboard at a convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States, July 29, 2017. REUTERS / Steve Marcus

September 22 – Enterprise software company Freshworks Inc (FRSH.O) was valued at $ 12.2 billion when it debuted on Nasdaq on Wednesday after shares opened 21% above the offer price initial, indicating strong demand for businesses that thrived during the pandemic. Shares of rival Salesforce.com (CRM.N) opened at $ 43.50 from the IPO price of $ 36 per share. Freshworks joins a wave of announcements from the software and tech industry, most of which have been well received by investors who see room for growth as companies increasingly embrace the hybrid work model increase demand for such products. The company, launched from the Indian city of Chennai, offers a suite of products that help businesses manage their customers, such as a messaging platform and an artificial intelligence-powered chatbot for customer support. Founded by Girish Mathrubootham and Shan Krishnasamy, Freshworks raised its first fundraiser in 2011 and secured its first client, Atwell College in Australia, the same year. Venture capital firm Accel and New York-based tech investment giant Tiger Global Management were the first investors in the company. Freshworks said its technology is used by more than 50,000 companies, including leading names such as Delivery Hero SE (DHER.DE), Swedish payments company Klarna, Cisco Systems (CSCO.O) and General Electric. Co (GE.N). On Tuesday, the company valued its IPO above the high end of the range to raise $ 1.03 billion. The San Mateo, Calif., Based company had previously increased its price range, aiming to sell 28.5 million shares to between $ 32 and $ 34 each. Read more Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and BofA Securities were the main underwriters of the offer. Report by Niket Nishant in Bangalore; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/technology/salesforce-rival-freshworks-valued-over-12-bln-after-shares-climb-debut-2021-09-22/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos