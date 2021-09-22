Business
Mark Zuckerberg still seems to think Facebook’s big deal is poor communication
Mark Zuckerberg has long insisted that Facebook is a force for social good, the benefits of which outweigh the damages. While he may have been able to convince himself of this, many others within the company, in Washington and beyond, seem less convinced, especially as the lingering issues with the platform are seen. like features rather than bugs. Seemingly frustrated at not being able to control the narrative, Zuckerberg would have signed last month on an even more aggressive plan to repair his company’s image.
According to New York Times, Project Amplify was first offered earlier this year and involves bombarding users with pro-Facebook stories in the News Feed feature of the platforms to give users a more positive view of the business. The plan shocked several executives when it was presented in a virtual meeting in January, a participant said. Times: Facebook had not previously positioned the news feed as a place to reward its own reputation, the newspaper reported. But the plan was part of a larger strategy by the company to defend itself more forcefully against criticism and keep founder Zuckerberg away from scandals that have plagued the brand.
They realize no one else will stand up for them, Facebook’s former director of public policy Katie harbath said to Timesso they have to do it and say it themselves.
Joe osborne, a spokesperson for the company, said Facebook had not changed its approach and told the Times that users deserve to know the steps taken to solve the various problems facing our business. Would share those steps widely, Osborne said. Strangely, Zuckerberg responded to the Times piece focusing on a brief mention of him on an electronic surfboard. Look, it’s one thing the media is saying the wrong things about my work, it wrote on Facebook, but it’s crossing the line to say I’m on an electric surfboard when this video clearly shows a hydrofoil pumping with my own legs.
Facebook has indeed shown itself more recently in its efforts to fight against toxic content on the platform; earlier this year he took what may have been his boldest step yet when he launched the then president Donald trump following his incitement to the January 6 attack on Capitol Hill. But he continued to fight disinformation and damaging content and dodged transparency, like a series of the Wall Street newspaper reports last week clearly. Among the results of the investigation: the company’s own research made it clear that Instagram, which it owns, is having a detrimental impact on adolescent mental health; he has been overtaken by the scourge of misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines; and it gave preferential treatment to high-profile users, an issue that Facebook’s supervisory board is now dealing with would have survey. Facebook may be doing more to fix issues on its platform, but it also always seems to treat criticism more as a PR issue than a core issue to be addressed.
Indeed, business leaders seem to be embracing their worst trends rather than moving away from them: rather than increasing transparency, the Times report suggests that Facebook has sought to crack down on its internal data. Rather than take responsibility for the company’s failures, Zuckerberg, Sheryl sandberg, and other executives have attempted to distance themselves from them, including, perhaps, paying extra to the Federal Trade Commission to avoid being held personally responsible in the Cambridge Analytica scandal, as trial filed by shareholders last month and made public Tuesday presumed. (Facebook decreases to comment on Politico.) The Council has never provided serious oversight over Zuckerberg’s unhindered authority, the prosecution charges. Instead, it empowered him, defended him, and paid billions of dollars out of Facebook’s corporate coffers to make his problems go away.
