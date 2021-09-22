Google says it won’t call for tax breaks in New York





In what may be a lesson from the Amazon headquarters fiasco in Long Island City, Google has indicated that it will not seek available tax breaks for its $ 2.1 billion purchase of the St. Johns terminal. in Hudson Square. Google’s purchase of the Oxford Properties office building, which it previously rented, broke a pandemic record for the country. The enthusiasm could have been dulled by tax breaks for the company, however; it is eligible for ICAP and REAP, among others, the city reported. Google is eligible for the Industrial and Commercial Abatement Program, a tax benefit related to the renovation of a building, which was already underway during Google’s lease. Oxford Properties has previously initiated the application process for the project, which will be scrapped. The tech giant is also eligible for REAP, municipal tax credits worth $ 3,000 per job on an annual basis for relocating people to New York City. Both tax relief programs are in place until 2025, but a company official told The City that Google is not looking for available relief. Google’s claim differs from that of Amazon and its planned corporate campus in Long Island City. The company aimed to get $ 3 billion in various tax breaks to set up an office in the Queens neighborhood. Local officials and residents, however, spoke out against the plan, also ranting against the company’s anti-union labor practices. On Valentine’s Day 2019, Amazon pulled out. Google said it plans to exercise an option to purchase the building at 550 Washington Street by the first quarter of 2022. The company will own the waterfront property, a former freight terminal, which spans 1 , 3 million square feet. The building is part of a larger Hudson Square campus for the business, which includes premises at Jack Resnick and Sons 315 Hudson Street and Trinity Real Estates 345 Hudson Street. Google announced a billion dollar investment in the campus in 2018. [The City] Holden Walter Warner Contact Holden Walter-Warner

