UK announces national strategy to ‘improve’ AI – TechCrunch

The British government has announced a national AI strategy – its first dedicated package aimed at strengthening the country’s capacities in and around machine learning technologies in the longer term.

He says he hopes the strategy will lead to an increase in the number and types of AI being developed and commercialized in the UK over the next ten years.

The plan to prioritize and “level up” the development and applications of artificial intelligence follows on from previous industrial and digital strategies – which have underscored the promise of AI. But Boris Johnson’s government is moving slowly, announcing a ten-year plan to invest in making Britain “a global AI superpower,” as the government public relations says so – targeting support in areas such as skills upgrading and re-skilling in the hope of reaping AI-driven economic rewards across the board.

Whether there is a lot of political substance here, for now, seems questionable.

Notably, there is a lack of new funds announced to support the strategy. For now, the government is highlighting how much cash investors are investing in UK AI firms ($ 13.5 billion in over 1,400 UK tech companies between January and June of this year) – and reporting total government investment in AI of 2.3 billion + since 2014.

But it’s unclear how much funding the government could invest to support the development of AI from here on out, such as through planned ongoing support for “postgraduate learning, retraining and ensuring that children from various backgrounds can access specialized courses ”.

Instead, the ad is rich in sound clips about “transform[ing] the UK’s AI capabilities ”- or to position the UK as“ the best place to live and work with AI ”, whatever that means. (Presumably, this is a complementary piece to the government’s other digital policy talking point – making the UK the ‘safest place to go online’, as it works on the web. online security legislation).

The first phase of the strategy appears to focus on collecting data to inform future AI policies. And, there, perhaps the most interesting element is an AI-driven review of the UK’s current copyright and patent rules.

There are also geopolitical standards setting out ambition – with the government talking about incorporating AI provisions into trade deals – but it remains to be seen whether the UK will be able to strike so hard on the global stage. in this domain.

Among the measures announced in the strategy are plans to:

Launch a national AI research and innovation program – “to improve coordination and collaboration among researchers across the country and help transform the UK’s AI capabilities, while boosting adoption by businesses and the public sector of AI technologies and their ability to commercialize them “

Launch a joint Office for AI (OAI) and UK Research & Innovation (UKRI) program to further develop AI in industries based outside of London and the South East. “This would focus on commercializing ideas and could see, for example, the government focusing investment, researchers and developers on areas that currently don’t use a lot of AI technology but have great potential, like energy and agriculture “

Publish a joint study with UKRI on the availability and capacity of computing power for UK researchers and organizations, including the physical hardware needed to drive a major deployment of AI technologies. “The review will also take into account the broader needs of the commercialization and deployment of AI, including its environmental impacts.”

Launch a consultation on copyright and patents for AI through the Intellectual Property Office (IPO) to ensure the UK capitalizes on the ideas it generates and supporting at best the development and use of AI through the copyright and patent system. This consultation will also include a focus on how to protect AI-generated inventions that would otherwise not meet inventor criteria as well as measures to facilitate the use of copyrighted material in development. of AI “

Test an AI Standards Hub to ‘coordinate UK engagement in global rule-making’, and work with the Alan Turing Institute to update ethics and safety guidelines for AI in the public sector and “creating practical tools to ensure technology is used ethically”

It should also be noted that while the government’s strategy speaks of wanting to establish “clear rules, applied ethical principles and a regulatory environment favorable to innovation” for AI, the United Kingdom is already behind on the definition. a regulatory framework – because it is now outside the European Union which already has on the table a full proposal to regulate high-risk applications of AI.

Instead of clarity on the use of data, current UK government policy simultaneously questions the current data protection regime – with ministers considering loosening the rules in the hope that weaker protections for citizen information will (in a way) boost people’s trust in and adoption of technologies like AI.

For AI startups and scale-ups in particular, the national strategy includes a plan to assess “private finance needs and challenges” – over the next six to 12 months.

While, over the same period, the government announces that it will implement a new visa regime – “to attract the world’s best AI talent to the UK”. (Of course the devil will be in the detail of what he announces.)

But while UK startups were hoping that the announcement of a national strategy to boost AI could mean imminent access to all kinds of interesting government datasets to train AI models, the document only says that ministers “Will examine what open, machine-readable government datasets can be released for AI models” – and will not turn their attention to that particular task for the next 12 months or so. a wait and see, then.

“This national AI strategy will signal to the world our intention to create the most innovation-friendly regulatory environment in the world; fostering prosperity across the UK and ensuring that everyone can benefit from AI; and apply AI to help solve global challenges like climate change, ”said (new) digital secretary Nadine Dorries in a statement accompanying the release of the strategy.

If Dorries’ name is unfamiliar, it’s because she recently replaced Oliver Dowden in the hot seat at the Department of Digital, Media, Culture and Sports (DCMS) – after another cabinet reshuffle.

“AI will be at the heart of how we drive growth and enrich life, and the vision set out in our strategy will help us achieve these two vital goals,” Dorries added.

Dowden only lasted just over a year at DCMS, chairing UK digital policy (and everything else on the high-profile dossier). It was even longer than his predecessor, Nicky Morgan – who had only been there a little over six months.

Before that, the digital dossier was the responsibility of (now former minister) Matt Hancock – so there has been quite a parade of politicians pulling the strings of UK tech policy in recent years.

So perhaps, as a first step in its ‘long-term’ commitment to nurturing the country’s deep technological powers, the government could consider a lasting ministerial appointment to the top of digital policy – to signal both a sustained focus on leveling the technical capacities of the country in areas such as AI and, at the ministerial level, a ability to grasp basic technological best practices.