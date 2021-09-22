Cookbook explores the potential of cannabis in the culinary repertoire

While Tracey Medeiros insists her new cannabis-focused cookbook isn’t a party book, it certainly includes a recipe for a favorite treat: pot brownies.

I couldn’t resist, said Medeiros of the creamy, deeply chocolatey recipe. A nod to pot brownies is just one of 125 recipes in The Art of Cooking with Cannabis, a manual for understanding how the elements and products of the cannabis plant can be incorporated into cooking. Recipes range from desserts to entrees (sweet corn and cashew hot) to main courses (chicken and kale dumplings with cherry tomatoes and cannabis pesto; and mussels with roasted corn mash and peppers).

When Vermont started the legalization process, I found myself reading about cannabis as a herbal and culinary ingredient, said Madeiros, who lives in Green Mountain state. The recipes are in three sections, based on the use of cannabis products: hemp (a plant in the cannabis family), CBD (the medicinal chemical compound in the cannabis plant), and THC (the product). psychoactive chemical which gives the user the euphoric feeling of being high).

It was important for me to categorize and include everyone, said Madeiros, who will discuss his book on Saturday during a tour of the Hudson Hemp farm in Hudson.

The sections explain the difference between each cannabis product and how they can be incorporated into cooking. Hemp, which is high in fiber, protein, and fatty acids, has long been made into flour, liquid, and oils, and is available at health food stores. The use of CBD and THC in food on a regulated legal basis is a more recent development.

I tried to make it fun to read and not complicated, Madeiros said, and she drew on the ideas of chefs, cultivators and producers to help dissect cannabis and its uses.

I have tried to find people who use the cannabis plant to uplift the culinary landscape, she explained. Much like in his other books (Dishing Up Vermont, Vermont Farm to Table Cookbook, Connecticut Farm to Table Cookbook, and Vermont Non-GMO Cookbook), Madeiros used the expertise of this 45 contributor book to tell a full story on the subject.

It was important for me to include profiles to show why these people took to cannabis, she said.

One contributor was Sfoglini Pasta, based in West Coxsackie. We started making hemp pasta four or five years ago when hemp resurfaced in the market, said co-owner Scott Ketchum. Hemp seeds are ground into a flour-like, protein-rich powder and combined with durum wheat semolina before being made into pasta. Ketchum said the hemp gives pasta a nutty flavor that pairs beautifully with roasted winter squash. Hemp also provides over 20 amino acids, including those that are not naturally made in the body.

Across the river in Hudson, Melany Dobson, product manager for Hudson Hemp, contributed recipes focused on using raw cannabis leaves.

The leaves are a by-product, removed as the plant matures. Leaf stripping can be of great benefit to the plant, Dobson said. Consuming raw cannabis leaves has immediate benefits and includes CBD in its raw and acidic form, she said.

Eating raw leaves does not provide a euphoric effect, she added, noting that cannabis has to go through a process called decarboxylation (usually done by heating the leaves) to concentrate the THC in the leaves. Due to the relatively benign nature of the raw leaf, there is an opportunity for people to grow cannabis like kale or microgreens, or include it in commercially packaged mesclun mixes.

As we see more and more people growing cannabis in their backyard, it will encourage people to explore cannabis as a culinary addition, Dobson said.

The problem, she said, is the lack of federal regulations on cannabis products as food.

The transition from drug to food is a matter of regulation. There is a lot of red tape in the food system, Dobson said. That could change as cannabis legalization grows: only three states (South Dakota, Nebraska, and Idaho) do not have a legal cannabis industry. According to Forbes, New York’s new legal marijuana program is expected to generate $ 1.2 billion in annual sales by 2023 and $ 4.2 billion by 2027.

The art of cooking with cannabis is formatted to include information similar to a community cookbook, Madeiros said. All of my cookbooks are community books, where everyone has a voice.





Most of these voices come from white leaders, growers, and business owners, highlighting the disparities in opportunity offered within the legalized cannabis industry. The War on Drugs, which included strict laws against marijuana, still listed nationally as a Schedule 1 drug, meaning that in the eyes of the federal government it has no approved medical use has weighed heavily on black and brown communities in America. They are criminally charged with possession and sale of marijuana four times more frequently than their white counterparts, reports the American Civil Liberties Union. While the decriminalization of marijuana benefits these communities, traditionally marginalized people still lack access to the economic resources to participate in the legalized cannabis industry.

Cannabis is now at the forefront in many ways, said Madeiros, who published his book in May. The response she received regarding the book shows a change in the way people think about cannabis-related activities. There has been a profound change in attitude, Madeiros said, and whether people choose to smoke or ingest, she has a recipe that pairs perfectly with their favorite cannabis product.

Deanna Fox is a food and agriculture journalist. Its newsletter is available on foxonfood.com, and she is on Twitter and Instagram at @deannanfox.

Salad with Flat Iron Steak, Grilled Stone Fruit, and CBD Infused Dressing

For the entrecote:

“The art of cooking with cannabis”

Author talk and visit to the Hudson Hemp farm When: 3 p.m. Saturday

Or: Hudson Hemp, 67 Pinewood Road, Hudson

Tickets: From $ 35

Info: eventbrite.com/o/hudson-chanvre-22964756847 See moreCollapse



1 tablespoon olive oil to brush the grill grate, or as needed

1 pound grass-fed flat iron steak, 1 inch thick

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

For the salad:

3 large ripe stone fruits, pitted and cut into 6 wedges each, such as peaches, plums or apricots

1 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil

1 5-ounce package of baby arugula

cup crumbled blue cheese, or to taste

cup coarsely chopped pecans

Honey-apple cider vinaigrette infused with CBD (see recipe)

Heat a grill over high heat and brush the cooking grid generously with oil.

To make the flat iron steak: Pat the meat dry with paper towel, then season both sides with S&P. Place the steak on the grill and cook for 5 minutes. Turn once and continue cooking until an instant-read thermometer reads between 130 and 135 degrees. Reduce grill temperature to medium-high for stone fruits.

Transfer the steak to a cutting board and cover lightly with foil. Leave to rest for 10 minutes. Thinly slice the steak across the grain on a slight diagonal.

To toast the stone fruit: While the steak is resting, place the fruit in a large bowl and toss with the oil until evenly coated.

Place the fruit, cut side down, on the grill and cook until charred, 3 minutes per side, depending on size and maturity. Transfer to the plate with the steaks.

To assemble the salad: Place the greens, cheese and pecans in a large bowl. Toss with a cup of dressing, adding more to taste. Fan the meat and fruit slices over the salad and sprinkle with the accumulated juices. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve immediately.

CBD-infused apple cider and honey dressing

Makes 23 cups

teaspoon of sesame seeds

3 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons of honey

1 tablespoon of chopped parsley

teaspoon of chopped oregano

teaspoon fine sea salt, or to taste

teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, or to taste

cup of extra virgin olive oil infused with CBD such as the original EVOO blend infused with CBD House of Spain

6 cherry tomatoes, cut into wedges

To toast the sesame seeds: Place the sesame seeds in a small dry pan and toast over medium heat, shaking and stirring constantly, until they start to become fragrant, 3 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside.

In a small bowl, combine the sesame seeds, vinegar, honey, parsley, oregano, salt and pepper. Drizzle in the olive oil until the vinaigrette is emulsified. Adjust seasonings with salt and pepper to taste. Put aside.

Add the tomatoes to the dressing 15 minutes before using.

*****

Raw hemp leaf pesto

By Hudson Hemp

3 or 4 medium garlic cloves, peeled and coarsely chopped

3 tablespoons of raw organic pine nuts or cashews

1 cup fresh organic hemp leaves, woody stems removed, loosely packed

1 cup loosely packed fresh organic basil leaves

cup coarsely chopped organic kale leaves, stems and inner ribs removed and discarded, lightly wrapped

Juice of 1 lemon, or to taste

cup extra virgin olive oil or hemp seed oil

3 tablespoons nutritional yeast, or to taste

Himalayan pink sea salt, fine grain

Freshly ground black pepper

Pass the garlic and pine nuts in a food processor until chopped. Add the hemp, basil, kale and 2 tablespoons of lemon juice and mix until combined. While the food processor is running, slowly add the oil in a steady stream until well combined, scraping the sides of the bowl as needed.

Pour the pesto into a decorative bowl and stir in the nutritional yeast. Adjust seasonings with additional lemon juice and nutritional yeast, if desired. Season with salt and pepper to taste. To serve, spread on toasted slices of bread topped with sliced ​​cherry tomatoes or drizzle lightly with pesto on and around your favorite eggs.

Remarks: