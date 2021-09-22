The gas crisis in Europe is also a renewable energy crisis, but there are ready-made solutions





Politicians blame the rise of prices on an increase in demand for natural gas as the world wakes up from the pandemic, supply disruptions caused by maintenance and a less windy summer than usual that has seen a decline in wind power.

But really, Europe’s crisis is in its renewable energy sector. The region has invested heavily in renewable energy, such as wind and solar, but it cannot deliver enough of this green energy to the people who need it.

However, there are other incentives to move faster on renewable energies. A more complete transition would free Europe from the disruption of volatile energy markets and reduce its dependence on other oil and gas suppliers, such as Russia. Europe could prevent its energy security from becoming entangled in geopolitical storms.

More than 40 legislators from the European Union, mainly from the Eastern and Baltic States, appealed to the European Commission to open an investigation into the Russian state gas company Gazprom. They suspect he had restricted his supply to drive up prices and put pressure on Germany to speed up the launch of Nord Stream 2, a gas pipeline that connects Russia and under the Baltic Sea to Germany. Gazprom told CNN Business that it was supplying gas to overseas customers “in full compliance with existing contractual obligations” and that supplies were “at near historic highs” for the past eight months. The International Energy Agency said on Wednesday that Russian exports to Europe were down from 2019 levels and the country could do more to increase supplies before winter. “As far as the Russian state is concerned, there is clear evidence that it is using its gas exports for its own geopolitical gain, it is using it strategically, it is not just a commercial enterprise,” said Matthew Paterson. from the University of Manchester, professor of international politics who studies climate policy. “It has used gas to leverage Ukraine in a very, very aggressive way, and it seems to be using it compared to other states in Central and Eastern Europe,” he added. . Europe has long been a world leader in renewable energies. Last year, the European Union and the United Kingdom used more renewable energy than fossil fuels to generate electricity. But at the same time, the UK depends on gas for around 40% of its electricity and Europe is growing and investing heavily in gas. The European Union currently has 87 billion euros ($ 102 billion) in gas projects underway, according to a report from the Global Energy Monitor (GEM). The bloc seeks to increase gas imports by 35%, which, according to GEM, is “at odds with the EU’s stated goal of zero net greenhouse gas emissions by 2050”. Gas has been widely viewed as a “cleaner” transitional fuel for use during the transition from coal to renewables for electricity. But there are problems with that. Although gas emits less carbon than coal and oil, it is mostly made up of methane, a very harmful greenhouse gas that leaks from abandoned pipelines and wells. Smart grids are part of the answer Gas shortages are being felt the hardest in the UK, where prices have more than quadrupled and some small energy companies are going bankrupt. Experts say the current energy crisis, exacerbated by the lack of wind in the North Sea this summer, highlights the need for Europe to build more renewable infrastructure in more places and to diversify its sources. “Part of the answer is to put more wind turbines in different places because the wind will blow somewhere,” Paterson said. The UK could explore more around hydropower and solar power. “People say the UK is gray, but you don’t have to know too much about solar cells to know it’s irrelevant. You’ll get more if the weather is nice, but even in Manchester you would have a lot of electricity and there is an opportunity for that. “ Another part of the answer is focusing on demand, not just supply, said Lisa Fischer, who leads the E3G climate think tank’s program on decarbonizing energy systems. “Europe has been building renewable energy quickly, and although we can go faster, which has been slow, it is critical action to reduce energy demand and make it more flexible,” he said. she told CNN Business. In England and Wales, data shows that houses that are not newly built are does not meet basic energy efficiency standards . Many older properties lack effective insulation, with single-pane windows that let in too much heat and cold air. People also usually heat their homes with gas boilers, although electric heat pumps that run on renewable energy are increasingly popular. Smart grids are another big part of the solution, Fischer said. Smart grids are digital electricity grids that can intelligently assess the behavior of its consumers and then respond with the right amount and type of energy needed. While Europe has strong mandates for smart grid development, the bloc and the UK are lagging behind countries like the US and China, which are at the forefront of investing in this technology, according to the IEA. Solar panels on the roof are another option. The UK government has repeatedly flip-flopped on subsidies and regulations regarding roof panels for new homes. Better support in this area would allow residents to store energy on their own and sell unused electricity back to the national electricity grid, Fischer said. “If we don’t harness this, we’ll need fossil fuels as a reserve. If we do, it’s certainly possible to run energy systems without a fossil fuel reserve,” Fischer added. China, new winner in the energy world While a full transition to renewable and low-emission energy will mean greater security independence for countries, the technology to harness energy will clearly create winners and losers in an energy-driven world order. . A report from the International Renewable Energy Agency has shown that China is in the best position to become the “renewable energy superpower” of the world. It is currently the world’s largest producer, exporter and installer of solar panels, wind turbines, batteries and electric vehicles, according to the report. Exporting and even building this infrastructure will boost China’s position in the world and increase its influence. “What China has done and will likely continue to do is export the equipment used to produce renewable energy,” said Dominic Chiu, Chinese analyst at the Albright Stonebridge Group. “China has also helped countries, like Pakistan, to build solar farms. Energy infrastructure, renewable or otherwise, plays an important role in China’s Belt and Road Initiative, Chiu added. This dynamic means that there is still a lot of potential for energy security to be linked to geopolitical tensions or other thornier topics. A survey published in May by the United Kingdom Sheffield Hallam University , for example, discovered that China used the forced labor of ethnic Uyghurs in the production of solar power panels. This prompted the United States to impose trade bans on five Chinese entities linked to the abuse. On a recent trip to Tianjin US climate chief John Kerry said Chinese officials have complained about the sanctions, arguing that they limit China’s cooperation with the world on climate change. “This is a potential concern that many countries have with the production of polysilicon in China,” Chiu said, referring to the material used in the panels. But the sanctions haven’t had a huge impact on the industry, Chiu said. Beyond the obvious climate benefits, there is an undeniable political advantage of renewables over fossil fuels such as gas. A country like Russia can cut off supplies to Europe with the flick of a switch, but once a solar panel or wind turbine is installed, no country can keep the sun or wind away from another.

