Fed says inflation is higher than expected but should coolExBulletin



Al Drago / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Federal Reserve policymakers now believe inflation will be higher than expected this year, but the central bank still believes price increases will moderate in 2022 as pandemic pressures ease.

After a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, members of the Fed’s rate-setting committee predicted an annual inflation rate of 4.2% by the end of the year. This is up from the 3.4% they forecast in June. However, inflation is expected to slow further to around 2.2% next year.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell says much of the upward pressure on prices is the result of bottlenecks and supply chain shortages resulting from the pandemic.

“These bottleneck effects have been larger and longer lasting than expected,” said Powell. “While these supply effects are important for now, they will subside. And as they do, inflation should fall back towards our longer-term target.”

The Fed’s preferred indicator for inflation is the Personal Consumption Expenditure Index (PCE) compiled by the Commerce Department. The PCE showed an inflation rate of 4.2% in July, the most recent data available.

Inflation is well above the Fed’s long-term target of 2%, and a growing number of Fed policymakers are now considering a path to raising interest rates as early as next year. Interest rates are currently close to zero.

Nine committee members suggested it might be appropriate to raise rates as early as next year, up from seven who said so in June. Nine other members of the rate-setting committee do not plan to raise interest rates until 2023 or later.



Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images

Fed also sees slightly slower economic growth

Meanwhile, committee members believe the U.S. economy will grow 5.9 percent this year, down slightly from three months ago, when they forecast gross domestic product (GDP) growth. by 7%. This could be partially offset by somewhat faster-than-expected growth in 2022.

US employers added just 235,000 jobs in August after adding more than a million jobs the month before. An increase in the number of new cases of the coronavirus linked to the delta variant has likely discouraged people from traveling, dining out and attending shows. At the same time, uncertainty about in-person schooling has made it more difficult for parents to return to work.

“What happened is delta happened,” said Powell.

The central bank bought at least $ 120 billion worth of treasury and mortgage securities each month, with the aim of supporting the economy and keeping long-term interest rates low.

Powell said a formal decision to start slowing such bond purchases could come as early as the next Fed meeting in November. But the central bank has warned that the pace of the economic recovery remains uncertain.

“The trajectory of the economy will depend significantly on how the virus evolves,” the Fed said in A declaration. “Advances in immunization are likely to continue to reduce the effects of the public health crisis on the economy, but risks to the economic outlook remain.”



Joe Raedle / Getty Images

The Fed has promised to provide plenty of warning before any policy change, in the hope of calming investors. The stock market, which was rocked earlier this week by the threat of a default from Chinese real estate developer Evergrande Group, rebounded on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose more than 335 points, or nearly 1%.

Fed meeting comes at a sensitive time for Powell

Nervous investors also watched the long battle in Congress over efforts to raise the federal debt ceiling. Powell warned of serious damage to the economy and markets if lawmakers do not act quickly to authorize additional borrowing so the government can continue to pay its bills.

“No one should assume that the Fed or anyone else can protect the markets or the economy if we fail to ensure that we pay these debts as they fall due,” said Powell.

This week’s meeting comes at a sensitive time for the Fed chairman, whose term expires in February.

President Biden must decide whether to re-elect Powell a Republican who was promoted to president by former President Donald Trump or choose another candidate, as some progressive Democrats have urged him to do. One possible alternative is Lael Brainard, who currently sits on the Fed’s Board of Governors.

Powell ducked a question as to whether he had had any communications with the White House about the nomination.

“I think the sentence says, ‘I have nothing for you about this today,’” said Powell, adding that he was concentrating on his job.