LSB Industries shareholders overwhelmingly approve the preferred stock exchange transaction

THE CITY OF OKLAHOMA – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) (LSB or the Company) today announced the results of the special meeting of shareholders held earlier today. At the special meeting, the shareholders of LSB approved the company’s transaction (the exchange transaction) with LSB Funding LLC, a subsidiary of Eldridge Industries, LLC (Eldridge), to exchange the shares for the preferred shares. refundable from LSB series E-1 and F-1. held by Eldridge for the common shares of LSB.

Mark Behrman, President and CEO of LSB, said, “We are pleased that our shareholders have voted to approve our exchange transaction. In fact, each of the related proposals received affirmative votes of approximately 99% of the votes cast, reflecting the overwhelming support of investors in our action for this transformative transaction. We see this transaction as the next critical step in our strategy to build a business that generates consistent growth in earnings and cash flow and delivers greater value to our shareholders.

A total of 20.4 million common shares of the 27.1 million common shares issued (excluding common shares held by Eldridge) as of the record date of August 2, 2021 were subject to ” one vote at the meeting, or 75.1% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on the date of registration, representing a quorum.

The final results of the vote on the proposals put to the vote of the shareholders at the special meeting are as follows:

Proposal 1 Approval of the preferred stock exchange: Approve the issuance and sale of up to 60,422,776 common shares of the Company upon the exchange of all outstanding shares of the C Series E-1 Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Series E -1 preferred) and Series F- 1 Class C redeemable preferred shares of the Company.

For % voices



Throw in favor Versus Abstention Total 20 131 731 98.9% 200 361 26 362 20 358 454

Proposal 2 Increase the authorized ordinary shares: Consider and vote on a proposal to amend the certificate of incorporation of the company to increase the number of authorized shares of the common stock of the company to 150,000,000 common shares.

For % voices



Throw in favor Versus Abstention Total 20 195 541 99.2% 137,066 25,847 20 358 454

Proposal 3 Approve the modification of the dividend rights to the designation certificate of the preferred series E-1: Examine and vote on a proposal to modify the designation certificate of the preferred series E-1 in order to revise the preferential rights of the holders of the preferred series E-1 shares in order to eliminate the right to participate in the framework of the declaration of the proposed common stock stock dividend in respect of the common stock of the company.

For % voices



Throw in favor Versus Abstention Total 20 222 305 99.3% 130,283 5,866 20 358 454

Proposal 4 Adjournment of the meeting: Consider and vote on any proposal to approve adjournments of the Special Meeting, if necessary, to allow for a further solicitation of proxies if there are not enough votes at the time of the Special Meeting to approve and adopt the proposals 1, 2 and 3. Although proposal 4 was approved, the adjournment of the special meeting was not necessary because the shareholders of the company approved proposals 1, 2 and 3.

For % voices



Throw in favor Versus Abstention Total 20 033 151 98.4% 318,399 6,904 20 358 454

About LSB Industries, Inc.

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, manufactures and sells chemicals for the agricultural, mining and industrial markets. The Company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. LSB products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers, primarily in the United States. Additional information about the Company can be found on its website at www.lsbindustries.com.

About Eldridge Industries, LLC

Eldridge Industries, LLC invests in companies in the insurance, asset management, technology, mobility, sports and games, media and music, real estate and retail industries. consumption. The company seeks to create and grow businesses led by proven management teams who have demonstrated leadership and experience to move a business forward. Eldridge Industries, LLC is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, with additional offices in Beverly Hills, New York and London. Additional information about Eldridge Industries, LLC can be found on its website at www.eldridge.com.

Forward-looking statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial performance, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and anticipated performance based on our growth and other anticipated strategies and trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections regarding future events. There are significant factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or actual achievements to differ materially from the expected results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied. by forward-looking statements. Significant risks and uncertainties may relate to, without limitation, our ability to complete the exchange transaction under the conditions described herein and in the definitive proxy circular referred to herein or to business and market disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. , market conditions and price volatility for our products and raw materials, as well as global and regional economic downturns, in particular due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which are negatively affecting the demand for our end-use products; production interruptions at our manufacturing facilities; and other financial, economic, competitive, environmental, political, legal and regulatory factors. These and other risk factors are discussed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

In addition, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is not possible for our management to predict all risks and uncertainties, nor can management assess the impact of all factors on our business or the economy. The extent to which any factor, or a combination of factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of these forward-looking statements. You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Unless applicable laws otherwise require, we assume no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future developments.