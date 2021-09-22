Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO – Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,401.49, up 157.20 points.) Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE). Energy. Up 34 cents, or 12.14 percent, to $ 3.14 on 14.9 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Up $ 1.61, or 3.87%, to $ 43.25 on 10.7 million shares. Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX: SU). Energy. Up 86 cents, or 3.54 percent, to $ 25.13 on 10.5 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE). Energy. Up 80 cents, or 7.39%, to $ 11.62 on 7.5 million shares. Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Up seven cents, or 3.83 percent, to $ 1.90 on 6.2 million shares. Denison Mines Corp. (TSX: DML). Materials. Down four cents, or 2.22 percent, to $ 1.76 on 4.7 million shares. Companies in the news: Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX: ACB). Down five cents to $ 7.67. Aurora Cannabis Inc. said eight percent of its global workforce would be affected by the upcoming closure of one of its facilities in Alberta. The cannabis company said on Wednesday it was closing its Aurora Polaris property in Edmonton as part of a plan to streamline its operations. An Alberta government website detailing major projects in the region shows the Aurora Polaris facility was approximately 2,787 square meters with one-third of the space dedicated to warehousing and distributing products at cannabis base and the rest in the manufacture of products. The website says the property was estimated to cost $ 50 million and was adjacent to an Aurora Sky facility near Edmonton International Airport. Aurora Polaris medical distribution operations will move to the Aurora Sky facility, while manufacturing will move to Aurora River in Bradford, Ontario. Aurora, headquartered in Edmonton, will retain its head office in Alberta. The changes come after the company moved the release of its fourth quarter results from September 21 to September 27. CIBC (TSX: CM). Up to 75 cents at $ 143.69. CIBC unveiled its first new logo in nearly 20 years as the bank seeks to refresh its image. The Toronto-based bank says the rebranding comes after expanding its platform across North America and is now focused on meeting the needs and expectations of customers on both sides of the border. As part of its modernizations, CIBC is also working to complete construction of CIBC Square, its new global headquarters in Toronto. The bank says the new logo is inspired by its 1966 double chevron logo that it created to celebrate the bank’s 100th anniversary. CIBC last updated its logo in 2003. The bank says it will launch the new brand on Thursday and roll it out across banking products and locations over the coming year. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on September 22, 2021.

