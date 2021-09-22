Toasts Stock Pops in Biggest Boston IPO on Record, Strike Co-Founders as Billionaires

Toast executives and guests ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange. Among them are … [+] co-founders Steve Fredette, Aman Narang and Jonathan Grimm, all now billionaires.

Sixteen months after laying off half of its workforce, catering software company Toast made a whirlwind turnaround on Wednesday when it began trading on the New York Stock Exchange at a valuation of $ 20 billion.

Shares of the Boston-based company were priced at $ 40 and opened at $ 65.26, a dramatic increase from initial guidance for Toast, which said earlier this month in a regulatory filing that it planned to sell shares between $ 30 and $ 33 each. Pop has turned its three co-founders Steve Fredette, Aman Narang and Jonathan Grimmall into billionaires. The IPO is also the largest in Boston’s history, according to the Boston Globe, and the latest achievement in the city’s growing tech scene, which has seen recent exits from biotech company Ginkgo Bioworks and skyrocketing valuations from startups like DataRobot and Klaviyo.

Speaking before the stock started trading, Narang, who serves as chief operating officer, said the IPO was just an important step in a longer-term journey. . The restaurant industry is huge, he said. In the United States alone, there are over 800,000 restaurants. We were excited about this milestone, but we have 48,000 restaurants on our platform and we see so much growth potential.

Toast recorded $ 823 million in revenue last year, a modest 24% increase from 2019. But as a sign of his success in adapting to the pandemic, he reported $ 704 million in revenue for the first six months of 2021 at this rate, the annual growth rate would exceed 70%. On the other hand, the company is not yet profitable and its losses are increasing at a rate that reflects the growth in its turnover. Toast reported net losses of $ 248 million in 2020 and $ 235 million for the first six months of this year. Narang was suspicious of the issue of profitability, saying there are many ways to build a great company and the company will continue to invest in products and innovation.

Narang started Toast from his basement with Fredette and Grimm ten years ago. The trio of MIT graduates had previously worked together for e-commerce research software company Endeca, which was acquired by Oracle. Toast was launched in 2012 as a mobile payment app for restaurants. Since then, the software has expanded beyond point-of-sale transaction management to encompass features such as online ordering, delivery management, and marketing.

At the opening price of Toasts, Fredette, who is president, is now worth $ 2.2 billion based on a 6.6% stake in the company. CTO Grimm, who owns 5.3% of Toast, is worth $ 1.7 billion, while COO Narangs 4.8% of the stake values ​​it at $ 1.6 billion. CEO Chris Comparato joined the company in 2015 and has a smaller stake worth $ 740 million.

In February 2020, the startup raised $ 400 million from investors for a valuation of $ 4.9 billion, but a massive business closure the following month caused restaurant sales to plummet and, in turn. , at Toast. The company, which employed 3,000 people at the time, laid off half of its staff. But a digital shift has helped the startup bounce back quickly as restaurants shifted to delivery and pickup models and increasingly relied on Toasts software to complete transactions. About 80% of Toasts’ revenue comes from reduced payments made through its platform; the remainder comes from the sale of its hardware and software by subscription.

When Covid first hit it was a tough time for everyone, but especially restaurants, so we had to make sure they had the digital tools to be able to pivot in this world, Narang explains.

Like Toast, the DoorDash food delivery app bounced back from an initial pandemic hit before going public last December. The San Francisco-based company, which has yet to make a profit, is now trading 21% above its opening price, posting a market cap of $ 74 billion. Payment software competitor Square, which went public in 2015 and made an annual profit for the first time four years later, is perhaps a better indicator of Toast. Square offers a comprehensive payment and employee management software suite for businesses, much like Toast, although it casts a wider net, working with retailers and restaurants. Its stock has grown 67% over the past year, although it has been bolstered in part by the success of its consumer-focused Cash App business.

Narang touts Toast’s exclusive focus on restaurants as an asset in its quest to expand its market share. The company’s employees, whose number has dropped to 2,200, have specific expertise to respond to customer concerns; two-thirds of them have previously worked in the restaurant industry, he says.

Before Covid, running a good restaurant required great food and great service, he says. More and more, it’s also a very good technology and a very good digital presence, and having an end-to-end platform allows us to do that.