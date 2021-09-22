Dutch Bros. stock soars, but IPO left some family investors with a bitter taste

Bruce Reichelt attended high school in Grants Pass, the hometown of the Dutch Bros. drive-thru coffeehouse chain, and remembers when the business consisted of a single push cart. He says his wife was among the company’s first clients in the early 1990s.

So, like thousands of other Oregon residents, Reichelt was excited about the company’s initial public offering last week. He set aside $ 1,000 to buy some of the shares. Reichelt was hoping to get shares at the offering price, $ 23, and called investment banks to see if he could participate in the deal.

But Reichelt realized he was at the back of the pack, completely excluded.

These initial actions went massively to large institutional investors. Dutch Bros has set aside an additional 5% for employees, associates and other friends and family, most likely who could enter at the offering price of $ 23.

When the shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange later Wednesday morning, the shares were selling for $ 37 apiece well above the offer price.

It has increased considerably. I would have liked to have had that little kick, lamented Reichelt, who now lives in Grand Ronde.

Dutch Bros. shares climbed to $ 40 on day one, then climbed to $ 48 on Thursday. Investors who got access to the shares at the offer price had more than doubled their money in just two days.

Apparently all IPOs are like this, Reichelt said. It is a first privileged offer.

The South Oregon company’s IPO process was indeed quite typical, going through a mysterious ritual rooted in Wall Street lore, opaque and inaccessible to most ordinary investors.

Dutch Bros. declined to comment, citing a period of regulatory calm after their offer. But Kevin Boeh, professor of finance at the University of Washington, acknowledged that IPOs can seem particularly unfair to individual investors who do not have the opportunity to buy shares at the offer price.

Certainly, said Boeh, it is not evenly distributed among the population.

Stock offerings are a complex and unfamiliar process in Oregon. The state hadn’t had a substantial IPO in 17 years before Dutch Bros. came out last week.

Companies are pursuing IPOs to raise funds, raise their profile and reward investors and company insiders, according to Boeh. And if those were its goals, the Dutch Bros’ offer was powerfully successful.

The chain, which began in 1992 with that one coffee cart at Grants Pass, now stretches from northern Washington to Texas. He hopes to grow from his current total of around 480 coffee stalls to more than 4,000 nationwide.

An IPO provides fuel towards this goal. Dutch Bros. raised half a billion dollars and gave the small business a national profile. Its phenomenal reception on Wall Street shows that the company can raise more if it wants to.

The IPO also enriched Dutch Bros. founder and chairman Travis Boersma, who now owns shares worth nearly $ 4 billion. Private equity firm TSG Consumer Products, which invested an unspecified amount in Dutch Bros. three years ago, now has a stake of nearly $ 3 billion.

Dutch Bros. has reserved approximately 1 million shares at the offering price of $ 23 for what it has described as certain employees, business associates and individuals identified by our officers and directors. It’s not unusual either, but it has worked well for those with internal ties to Dutch Bros. The value of their shares jumped nearly $ 34 million in the week following the offer.

But going public is not a democratic process. Its capitalism par excellence, orchestrated for the benefit of the company selling shares and the investment banks that manage the transaction.

Boeh, the finance professor, said IPOs are designed to ensure that companies selling shares get what they expect and that the share price holds up once the shares hit the market.

It’s accomplished, Boeh explained, through a complicated dance between a company, its bankers and large investment funds.

Bankers survey potential investors to gauge their interest in a potential company’s IPO, by buying the offering of shares from funds with tens of millions of dollars. Company executives present their companies to these same funds during an intense road show, to explain why they should invest.

If investors show interest, as they obviously did with Dutch Bros., the bankers set an offer price for the IPO and split the shares among the large investment funds. Bankers take a percentage off each sale and have the option to buy more at the offer price during the IPO.

Typically, they also commit to buying more shares if the price drops after the IPO. This helps keep stocks stable, boosting the company’s market value if an offer goes awry.

So why not just set a price and sell shares to the public? Or just auction them off and see what the market will support?

Companies are very concerned about the long-term value of their business, said Boeh. Selling to a large number of individual investors would be both time consuming and unpredictable.

And while institutional investors tend to hold onto their stake, Boeh said individuals could cash out immediately, which would lower the value of the company.

As a business, it just goes against a stable stock price, he said.

That’s not to say that this IPO went perfectly, even from a Dutch Bros. perspective. Boeh said companies typically experience a 15-20% increase in their stock price after the IPO and bankers evaluate their offers accordingly. Again, this helps boost price stability by boosting confidence in the stock.

But Dutch Bros. shares more than doubled in value within two days of the IPO. This suggests that something went wrong in the process and that bankers significantly underestimated the Oregon company’s stock market.

Dutch Bros. shares closed at $ 36.68 after their first full day of trading, more than $ 13 above the offer price of $ 23. Since Dutch Bros. sold around 24 million shares, Boeh said that means the company has missed out on as much as $ 328 million by not pricing its shares higher.

The Dutch brothers should be very unhappy that they left $ 328 million on the table, Boeh said, and investment bankers have performed poorly in assessing market demand so poorly.

He said this helps explain why many companies are now choosing to go public by merging with investment funds, known as Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, or SPACS, instead of going for an IPO. on the traditional stock exchange. PSPCs exist only to combine with operating companies, offering in return investments and a ready-to-use stock quote.

The SAVS forgo the pageantry of an IPO in favor of a more controlled and less cumbersome process, which nevertheless gives the company a stock exchange listing and the possibility of selling more shares later. That’s the route that Vacasa, the Portland vacation rental management company, is following with its action list, expected later this fall.

But Boeh said Dutch Bros probably wasn’t too unhappy. The company’s value continued to climb in the week following its offering. And he could return to the public markets later with a follow-up offer if he wanted to capitalize on the rise in the share price.

For individual investors who feel left out, Boeh said the results aren’t as exclusive as they seem. Most of the large institutions that buy stocks are mutual funds or pension funds, so the proceeds from the Dutch Bros. IPO will be split between investors and ordinary workers.

It’s a little consolation for ordinary investors like Reichelt, who have seen big investors and insiders double their money.

You have to be an insider to be at any of these institutions to be able to buy stocks, he said. It’s not an IPO, really, in my opinion, because the general public can’t buy.

