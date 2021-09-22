The 9th Divided Circuit panel contains 11 sections

On September 20, 2021, in a 2-1 decision, the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit held that Sections 11 and 12 (a) (2) of the Securities Act of 1933 (Act of 1933) applied to direct quotes of companies. shares, including non-registered shares issued and traded at the same time as registered shares. The case, Pirani v. Slack Technologies, is one of the first impressions and, at least for now in the Ninth Circuit, will have significant ramifications for issuers using direct quotes as a means of offering shares to the public. Unless you are reversed (whether by in bench review in the Ninth Circuit or by the U.S. Supreme Court), the ruling will impose strict liability on issuers under the 1933 Act for alleged inaccuracies in a registration statement although a shareholder cannot prove that his shares were registered and issued in accordance with the allegedly defective registration statement.

Background

In a traditional initial public offering, a company seeking to go public files a registration statement and then sells the shares issued under that registration statement. In most cases, investment banks subscribing to the offer insist on a blocking period during which existing shareholders cannot sell their non-registered shares for a certain period. Anyone buying shares on the stock exchange during the lock-in period would therefore be certain that the shares were issued in accordance with the registration statement, as they are the only shares actively traded on the stock exchange. As a result, in the typical situation, if the company’s stock price drops below the offer price due to an alleged inaccuracy, a requesting shareholder has no difficulty in tracing their shares back to the allegedly defective registration statement.

In Soft, the company did not use the traditional process. Instead, it went public via direct listing permitted by New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) rules. It did not issue any new shares, but simply filed a registration statement so that certain shares already owned by employees and early investors could begin trading on the NYSE. There were no subscribers and no lock-in period. On the first day of the offering, 118 million registered shares and 165 million non-registered shares were available for purchase on the stock exchange. The initial offering price was $ 38.50 per share.

Over the next several months, the company struggled with its share price falling below $ 25 per share. The plaintiff, who purchased 30,000 shares on the day of the offer, filed a class action lawsuit under the 1933 Act against the company, its officers and directors and the venture capital fund investors, alleging that the statement registration contained false and misleading statements. Considering the realities of modern trading systems, the applicant does not have and could not allege that the shares he purchased were listed in accordance with the contested registration statement or, instead, were unregistered shares that also entered the market on that day. The defendants requested dismissal, arguing that the plaintiff could not meet the search requirement of 11.

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California dismissed the defendants’ motion. It found that the plaintiff had standing under 11 because he could show that the securities he had purchased, even unregistered, were of the same nature as those issued under the registration statement. Based largely on political considerations, the district court adopted a broad interpretation of 11 to account for the difficulty of distinguishing between registered and unregistered shares when both are sold simultaneously as part of a listing. direct. The district court certified the matter for interlocutory appeal to the Ninth Circuit.

The decision of the 9th circuit

In a 2-1 decision written by Judge Jane Restani, sitting by designation of the United States Court of International Trade, joined by Chief Justice Sidney Thomas (with stern dissent from circuit judge Eric Miller), the ninth circuit confirmed the rejection of the request to reject. Noting that this was a first impression, the Court of Appeal focused its analysis on the language in 11, which in the relevant part provides:

In the event that part of a registration statement, when that part comes into force, contained a false statement of a material fact. . . any person acquiring such security. . . may, at law or in equity, in any court of competent jurisdiction, sue (1) any person who signed the registration statement. . . 15 USC 77 (k) (a).

The panel interpreted the words such security in 11 to apply to direct listing despite the sale of unlisted shares. The appeals court held that under NYSE rules an issuer is required to issue a registration statement (only for the purpose of allowing existing shareholders to sell their shares), in the absence of which a direct quotation could not take place. According to the Court of Appeal, in a direct listing, the registration declaration allows the sale of both registered and non-registered shares to the public. Thus, non-registered Slacks shares sold through direct listing are such transferable securities within the meaning of Article 11, because their public sale cannot take place without the only existing operational registration. The plaintiff had standing because [a]All Slacks shares sold in this direct listing, whether labeled as registered or not, can be attributed to this single listing. In this way, the majority of the panel distinguished a direct entry case from other decisions of the Ninth and from other circuits uniformly believing that 11 applies. only to registered shares which may be attached to a particular registration declaration (as opposed to entering the market by other means or via a different registration declaration).

While claiming to rely on the wording of the law, the panel also cited policy considerations. Since a claimant will not know whether the shares they purchased were registered or unregistered, the panel felt that interpreting 11 in any other way would essentially eliminate 11’s liability for misleading or false statements made. in a registration statement in a direct registration for both registered and unregistered companies. actions. This would prompt[] companies to file overly optimistic registration statements and create a loophole large enough to undermine the 11 target.

In his dissent, Justice Miller criticized the panel for deviating from a more natural reading of the wording of the law. Noting that the courts had uniformly interpreted these safety terms in 11 to apply only to shares issued under the defective registration statement, he held that there was no reason to deviate from these determinations. simply because this deal involved a direct offer. We didn’t invent a requirement that a plaintiff’s shares must have been issued under the registration statement because we thought it was a good idea; we have interpreted the legislation to impose this requirement. Judge Miller also criticized the panel for relying on the NYSE rules, rather than the statutory text, and found that political considerations are not a basis for changing the established interpretation of the statutory text.

Implications

Given the importance of the issue and the divided opinion, it is possible that the entire Ninth Circuit will be invited to consider the issue. in bench or that the defendants will seek to have the matter examined by the Supreme Court. In the meantime, however, Ninth Circuit issuers, as well as their officers and directors, should provide that direct quotes will be subject to the strict liability provisions of the 1933 Act for any material inaccuracies or omissions in a registration statement. , and that they will face securities class actions for their share price declines, whether the plaintiff purchased registered or unregistered shares.