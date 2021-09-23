Commodities Propel S & P / TSX Composite to Best Day in Two Months, US Markets Also Rising | National company





TORONTO – Commodities propelled Canada’s major stock index to its best in two months, while the Federal Reserve has signaled interest rates will rise earlier than expected as the economic recovery continues. The S & P / TSX Composite Index closed 157.20 points higher at 20,401.49, after hitting an intraday high of 20,479.70. In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 338.48 points to 34,258.32. The S&P 500 Index was up 41.45 points to 4,395.64, while the Nasdaq composite was up 150.45 points to 14,896.85. The day got off to a strong start after contagion fears over the potential insolvency of Chinese real estate developers subsided, as the Chinese central bank injected liquidity into the banking system and the heavily indebted Evergrande struck a deal with the bond holders. “Some people in the market are looking for reasons to buy because we are down four, almost five percent from the month’s peak,” said Michael Currie, vice president and investment advisor at TD Wealth Management. Markets rose after the US central bank said “a moderation in the pace of asset purchases may soon be warranted, but did not give a timeline. He also predicted that interest rates would drop from near zero from the end of next year, three more times in 2023 and three more times in 2024. “We knew they were coming, it’s just a little bit earlier than we expected,” Currie said in an interview. The initial market reaction eased later in the session. Nine of the TSX’s top 11 sectors rose, as consumer staples and telecommunications edged down. Energy dominated, gaining 3.9 percent as crude oil prices rose as US inventories squeezed to their lowest level in three years after two hurricanes. The November crude contract was up US $ 1.74 to US $ 72.23 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was unchanged at US $ 4.81 per mmBTU. Cenovus Energy Inc. gained 7.4 percent, while shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. rose 6.4 percent. The Canadian dollar was trading at 78.39 US cents against 78.12 US cents on Tuesday. Materials were pushed up by First Quantum Minerals Ltd. up 7.5 percent and Teck Resources Ltd. up 6 percent. The December gold contract was up 60 cents to US $ 1,778.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 12.6 cents to US $ 4.25 per pound. Healthcare rose 2%, with cannabis producers Canopy Growth Inc. and Tilray Inc. increasing 4.5% and 3.5% respectively. Auto parts makers Magna International Inc. and Linamar Corp. gained 4.1 and 2.5 percent, respectively, helping the consumer discretionary sector to rise 1.4 percent. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on September 22, 2021. Companies in this story: (TSX: LNR, TSX: MG, TSX: TLRY, TSX: WEED, TSX: FM, TSX: TECK.B, TSX: CVE, TXS: VET, TSX: GSPTSE, TSX: CADUSD = X)

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chroniclejournal.com/business/national_business/s-p-tsx-composite-gains-in-broad-based-rally-u-s-stock-markets-also-climb/article_6151168e-7685-5c14-b974-e044e68ef1a6.html

