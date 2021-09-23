MoneyLion will be listed on the stock exchange following the completion of the business combination with Fusion Acquisition Corp.

MoneyLion will begin trading tomorrow on the NYSE under the ticker symbol ML

NEW YORK, September 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – MoneyLion Inc. (MoneyLion), an award-winning, data-driven digital financial platform, today announced the closing of its previously announced business combination with Fusion Acquisition Corp. (Merger). The transaction was approved at an extraordinary meeting of Mergers shareholders on September 21, 2021.

The amalgamated company will be renamed MoneyLion Inc. and will be led by its current management team. Its Class A common shares and public warrants are expected to begin trading tomorrow, September 23, 2021, on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbols ML and ML.WS, respectively.

Today marks an incredible milestone for MoneyLion, said Dee Choubey, co-founder and CEO of MoneyLion. Taking this step to become a public company provides us with an incredibly strong track record to accelerate our mission to use our digital financial platform to rewire the banking system and help more people take control of their finances and achieve their financial goals. life. We are grateful for the support of our global team, our investors and all who have helped us reach this moment, and we are excited for the future to come.

John James, CEO of Fusion, commented: The MoneyLion team has positioned the company extremely well for future scale, and this transaction provides them with sufficient growth capital to expand their already broad range of products and services, to the both organically and through strategic acquisitions. . We look forward to partnering with Dee and her talented leadership team during their next phase of growth.

MoneyLions’ new board of directors will be comprised of ten directors, nine of whom are independent directors as defined in NYSE listing standards and applicable SEC rules. Led by Non-Executive Chairman John Chrystal, Vice President of The Bancorp, Inc., the directors of MoneyLions include former Ambassador Dwight Bush Sr., Greg DePetris, financial technology and securities industry veteran Matt Derella , former global vice president of revenue and content partnerships at Twitter, Jeff Gary, CFO of Fusion, Lisa Gersh, co-founder of Oxygen Media, Annette Nazareth, former commissioner of the SEC, Michael Paull, president of Disney + and ESPN +, and Chris Sugden, Managing Partner, Edison Partners.

Advisers

Citi, Broadhaven and FT Partners acted as financial advisers to MoneyLion. Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP acted as legal counsel to MoneyLion.

JP Morgan Securities LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor and principal placement agent for Fusion. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. acted as capital markets advisor to Fusion and White & Case LLP acted as legal advisor to Fusion. Citi, Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. and Odeon Capital Group, LLC also acted as co-placement agents on PIPE.

About Money Lion

MoneyLion is a mobile banking and finance membership platform that empowers people to take control of their finances. Since its launch in 2013, MoneyLion has engaged with over 8.5 million hardworking Americans and earned the trust of its members by creating a full-service digital platform to deliver banking, mobile loan and investment. From a single app, members can gain a 360-degree view of their financial life and access personalized advice and tools to build and improve their credit and save money every day. MoneyLion is headquartered in New York, with offices in Sioux Falls and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. MoneyLion has won several recognition awards, including the Forbes FinTech 50 2020, the Aite Group’s best digital wealth management multi-product offering, the Finovate award for the best digital bank 2019, the winner of the Benzinga FinTech awards for innovation in Personal Finance 2019 and the 2019 Peoples Voice Webby Awards.

For more information about the company, please visit www.moneylion.com. For investor information and updates, visit www.moneylion.com/investisseurs and follow @MoneyLionIR on Twitter.

About Fusion Acquisition Corp.

Merger Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses . Fusion was founded by and is led by CEO John James (who is also behind global fintech, BetaSmartz, as well as the co-founder of emerging opportunities investment firm, Boka Group), and chairman Jim Ross (Senior State Street Advisor and Former Chairman of State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs). For more information visit fusionacq.com.

Forward-looking statements

This communication includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as estimate, plan, plan, forecast, intention , expect, anticipate, believe, seek, target or other similar expressions which predict or indicate future events or trends or which are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding MoneyLion’s expectations with respect to the impacts of the business combination with Merger (the business combination) and the products and markets and expected future performance and outcomes. MoneyLion market opportunities. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, and on the current expectations of the management of MoneyLions and Mergers and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are provided for informational purposes only and are not intended to be used as, and should not be relied upon by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance, prediction or definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of MoneyLion and Fusion. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in domestic and foreign business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; failure to realize the expected benefits of the proposed business combination; risks associated with the uncertainty of projected financial information relating to MoneyLion; future global, regional or local economic and market conditions; the development, effects and application of laws and regulations; Ability of MoneyLions to manage future growth; MoneyLions’ ability to develop new products and solutions, bring them to market in a timely manner, and make improvements to its platform; the effects of competition on the future business of MoneyLions; the ability of the combined company to issue shares or equity-linked securities in the future; the outcome of any potential litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigation and investigation; and the factors discussed in the final Mergers prospectus dated June 25, 2020, the annual report on Form 10-K / A for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 and the registration statement on Form S-4, in each case, under Risk Factors, and other Merger documents filed, or to be filed, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). If any of these risks materialize or if our assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results suggested by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that neither MoneyLion nor Fusion is currently aware of or that MoneyLion and Fusion currently consider to be insignificant, which could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect MoneyLions and Mergers’ expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of such communication. MoneyLion and Fusion anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause the valuations of MoneyLions and Mergers to change. However, while MoneyLion and Fusion may choose to update these forward-looking statements at some time in the future, MoneyLion and Fusion specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be construed as representing assessments of MoneyLions and Mergers as of any date subsequent to the date of such communication. Therefore, one should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

