Business
Pfizer-BioNTech COVID Booster Receives FDA Clearance: Coronavirus UpdatesExBulletin
Emily Elconin / Getty Images
The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for people 65 years of age and older and others at high risk of severe COVID-19.
The FDA says the vaccine can also be given to people between the ages of 18 and 64 whose jobs or institutional exposure to the coronavirus puts them at high risk of serious complications from COVID-19.
A third vaccine injection can be given at least six months after the end of the two-dose regimen of Pfizer vaccine, according to the authorization.
“After reviewing all of the available scientific evidence and the deliberations of our independent external expert advisory committee, the FDA has modified the EUA for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to allow a booster dose in certain populations such as as health care workers, teachers and daycare staff, grocers and people living in shelters or homeless prisons, among others, ”said Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock, in a statement. “This pandemic is dynamic and evolving, with new data on the safety and effectiveness of vaccines available every day. As we learn more about the safety and effectiveness of COVID vaccines -19, including the use of a booster dose, we will continue to assess the rapidly evolving science and keep the public informed. ”
The move follows a controversial expert meeting on Friday that voted against blanket FDA approval of a Pfizer recall for people 16 and older.
The panel found that the evidence for decreased protection from the Pfizer vaccine was clearest for the elderly. One factor that several panelists cited in their doubts about a broad approach to recalls at this time was incomplete data on vaccination risks for young people, particularly myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart which is a rare side effect with the vaccine. Pfizer.
The expert group vote also supported the FDA allowing a booster dose for people at high risk of serious illness, a group that includes healthcare workers exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus at work and those with pain. underlying health problems.
“This first FDA clearance of a COVID-19 vaccine booster is a critical step in the ongoing fight against this disease,” Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, said in a statement. “We believe boosters have an important role to play in addressing the continuing threat of this disease, alongside efforts to increase access and adoption globally among the unvaccinated.”
A separate group of advisers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are meeting to discuss COVID-19 boosters and make specific recommendations on the use of the Pfizer booster. A vote from this panel is expected Thursday afternoon. If the CDC approves the details of a recall, it could be rolled out to eligible people later this week.
Modern said early September that it has submitted initial data on its recall to the FDA. The company is developing a third dose that contains half the amount of mRNA, the genetic code that elicits an immune response, like the original injections. Clinical tests have shown that this booster, administered six months after the end of the initial vaccination, elicited a strong antibody response to the coronavirus, including the delta variant.
Johnson & Johnson, whose vaccine is given as a single injection, said in August that it had evidence that a booster injection causes a strong immune response in people six months after their initial injection.
Johnson & Johnson released more information on using a booster dose on Tuesday: Giving people a second injection two months after the first boosted protection against moderate to severe disease by about 75% to 100 %.
In addition, the company said that waiting to give this second injection for up to six months after the first injection increases antibody levels even more than giving it after two months 12 times versus four to six times. The results suggest that waiting longer for that second hit provides stronger protection.
Johnson & Johnson said it provided the information to the FDA and planned to submit it to other regulators as well.
Despite the FDA advisory committee’s rejection of a large recall rollout, some public health officials suggest that could change. Dr Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, told NPR Morning edition Monday that he expects more data to become available in the coming weeks, which “would actually change and expand the recommendation” for using boosters to more people. “But for now, we’re going to follow what the FDA advisory committee has recommended,” he added.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2021/09/22/1039081823/fda-oks-pfizer-biontech-booster-for-people-65-and-at-high-risk-for-severe-covid
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]