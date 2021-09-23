Pfizer-BioNTech COVID Booster Receives FDA Clearance: Coronavirus UpdatesExBulletin



The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for people 65 years of age and older and others at high risk of severe COVID-19.

The FDA says the vaccine can also be given to people between the ages of 18 and 64 whose jobs or institutional exposure to the coronavirus puts them at high risk of serious complications from COVID-19.

A third vaccine injection can be given at least six months after the end of the two-dose regimen of Pfizer vaccine, according to the authorization.

“After reviewing all of the available scientific evidence and the deliberations of our independent external expert advisory committee, the FDA has modified the EUA for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to allow a booster dose in certain populations such as as health care workers, teachers and daycare staff, grocers and people living in shelters or homeless prisons, among others, ”said Acting FDA Commissioner Dr. Janet Woodcock, in a statement. “This pandemic is dynamic and evolving, with new data on the safety and effectiveness of vaccines available every day. As we learn more about the safety and effectiveness of COVID vaccines -19, including the use of a booster dose, we will continue to assess the rapidly evolving science and keep the public informed. ”

The move follows a controversial expert meeting on Friday that voted against blanket FDA approval of a Pfizer recall for people 16 and older.

The panel found that the evidence for decreased protection from the Pfizer vaccine was clearest for the elderly. One factor that several panelists cited in their doubts about a broad approach to recalls at this time was incomplete data on vaccination risks for young people, particularly myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart which is a rare side effect with the vaccine. Pfizer.

The expert group vote also supported the FDA allowing a booster dose for people at high risk of serious illness, a group that includes healthcare workers exposed to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus at work and those with pain. underlying health problems.

“This first FDA clearance of a COVID-19 vaccine booster is a critical step in the ongoing fight against this disease,” Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, said in a statement. “We believe boosters have an important role to play in addressing the continuing threat of this disease, alongside efforts to increase access and adoption globally among the unvaccinated.”

A separate group of advisers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are meeting to discuss COVID-19 boosters and make specific recommendations on the use of the Pfizer booster. A vote from this panel is expected Thursday afternoon. If the CDC approves the details of a recall, it could be rolled out to eligible people later this week.

Modern said early September that it has submitted initial data on its recall to the FDA. The company is developing a third dose that contains half the amount of mRNA, the genetic code that elicits an immune response, like the original injections. Clinical tests have shown that this booster, administered six months after the end of the initial vaccination, elicited a strong antibody response to the coronavirus, including the delta variant.

Johnson & Johnson, whose vaccine is given as a single injection, said in August that it had evidence that a booster injection causes a strong immune response in people six months after their initial injection.

Johnson & Johnson released more information on using a booster dose on Tuesday: Giving people a second injection two months after the first boosted protection against moderate to severe disease by about 75% to 100 %.

In addition, the company said that waiting to give this second injection for up to six months after the first injection increases antibody levels even more than giving it after two months 12 times versus four to six times. The results suggest that waiting longer for that second hit provides stronger protection.

Johnson & Johnson said it provided the information to the FDA and planned to submit it to other regulators as well.

Despite the FDA advisory committee’s rejection of a large recall rollout, some public health officials suggest that could change. Dr Anthony Fauci, chief medical adviser to the president, told NPR Morning edition Monday that he expects more data to become available in the coming weeks, which “would actually change and expand the recommendation” for using boosters to more people. “But for now, we’re going to follow what the FDA advisory committee has recommended,” he added.